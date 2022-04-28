Zillah Teapot Visitor's Center hours and information

The Zillah Teapot Visitor's Center is at 117 First Ave. and is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday from April through September. The hours may change this summer, according to Gail Van Wyck, who manages it.

More volunteers are welcome. Learn more at the City of Zillah's page for the Zillah Teapot, contact the Friends of the Zillah Teapot nonprofit at 509-829-5151 or email friendsoftheteapot@yahoo.com.