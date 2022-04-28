ZILLAH — Tony Eglet remembers managing the Teapot Dome Service Station for his brother-in-law, Dick Thomas. Eglet pumped gas for drivers and sold candy and pop to kids who lived nearby.
The petite circular gas station on State Route 410 between Zillah and Granger was open 24 hours a day, but overnight service meant waking someone up. Sometimes it was Eglet, who lived by the station with wife Shirley and their four children. For awhile it was a Dutch bachelor who slept on a loft cot in the 15-foot-tall Teapot.
“He was able to go right back to sleep,” Eglet said of the man, who lived about a mile from the white shingle-sided building with a big red handle and spout. It has served as the Zillah Teapot Visitor’s Center since 2012 and is a popular stopping point for locals and travelers.
The Teapot reopened for the season in April after two years of pandemic closure. Eglet is among those with fond memories of its years as a business before it became the centerpiece of Teapot Dome Memorial Park at 117 First Ave. The city property is also home to the Fallen Firefighter Memorial, the Zillah Veterans Memorial and a playground.
Before the pandemic, volunteers manned the Teapot a few days a week in the spring and summer. The Teapot now has its first paid employee — Gail Van Wyck, who works 12 hours a week, said Sharon Bounds, Zillah city administrator.
With Van Wyck settling into her role and unusual winter-like weather so far this spring, city officials are still making a few adjustments. Van Wyck will work some hours at the Teapot and also coordinate volunteers, Bounds said.
Eglet recently took a seat behind the glass display case of Teapot souvenirs sold by the Zillah Chamber of Commerce and shared some of his deep knowledge of Zillah’s beloved landmark.
“It’s always fun to tell the story,” he said.
Memorable marketing
Jack Ainsworth, whose parents ran a country store on State Route 410 between Zillah and Granger, was among many Americans watching developments in the Teapot Dome bribery scandal after it broke under President Warren G. Harding.
In 1921, Harding had transferred control of three oil reserve fields — one at Teapot Dome, Wyo., and two in California — from the U.S. Navy to the U.S. Department of the Interior. Albert Fall, who was Interior secretary, convinced Harding to put the oil fields under his control, then leased the reserves, at low rates and without competitive bidding to the Pan-American Petroleum and Mammoth Oil companies.
Word got out in April 1922 that the fields had been leased, and an investigation revealed Fall had received $400,000 from oil executives to tap into the fields. Fall became the first Cabinet official to be convicted of corruption and go to prison. The scandal possibly could have taken Harding down, too, but he died in 1923, before the investigations got into full swing.
There weren’t any architectural designs for a gas station shaped like a giant teapot, but Ainsworth was fired up. He built it by hand about three miles east of Zillah, capping it with a shallow conical roof.
“This was quite a deal to make a curved windowsill,” Eglet said as he ran a hand along the base of one of the Teapot’s big multi-paned windows. “They’ve been kept up pretty good since they moved it here.”
A.J. and Ruth Thomas bought the Teapot Dome service station and The Oasis grocery store from Ainsworth in 1928. A.J. had been working in South America, was passing through on his way home in the Yakima Valley and was so intrigued by the Teapot that he basically bought it on the spot, Eglet said.
Eglet grew up about a mile and a half east of Zillah. His parents, Charles and Nette, ran the Orchardvale Signal Service Station and an adjacent wrecking yard. His dad built up the wrecking yard by purchasing potential fixer-uppers in the years he traveled back and forth from the Yakima Valley while working at the Bremerton shipyards. His mom sold parts and knew which ones could swap out between makes and models.
After graduating from Zillah High School in 1955, Eglet married Shirley Dorn and headed to Eastern Washington University. He left school when he got a job at Union Oil Co. in Spokane.
Dick Thomas convinced Eglet to come back and manage the Teapot. Thomas, who was a teacher in Naches, ran it when he wasn’t in a classroom, but that had obvious challenges. For awhile Thomas had families running it during the day, Eglet said. He managed the service station for Thomas from 1967-72.
Over the years the Thomases added a ramp where they could get under cars and change the oil, Eglet said. “I improved on that and built a big shed, then a really big used tire business,” he said, with migrant farm workers driving from California among his best customers.
“I had a real good candy and cigarette business when I ran it,” Eglet added. “All the candy bars I ate, it probably balanced out and I didn’t make that much money.”
Two moves to home
When U.S. Interstate 82 was constructed near Zillah in 1978, the Teapot lost its home. Five days before its relocation approximately a mile away to 14691 Yakima Valley Highway, “a car got out of control and hit it,” Eglet said, caving in the structure.
After reconstruction, the Teapot was back in business. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985 and operated in its second location until 2006, when rising fuel prices convinced the owners to close it.
In 2007, city officials bought the Teapot site in Zillah and began raising funds to restore and relocate it, adding replicas of period gas pumps and a neon “Gas” sign.
Eglet and his wife are involved in the adjacent Zilah Civic Center and have seen many people stop by the Teapot since it opened as a visitor’s center. A guest book shows the variety of guests Teapot volunteers have hosted.
“You get some real surprises,” Eglet said. “(It gets) a lot of different old automobile clubs and there’s been four or five big motorcycle groups.”
Late last week, the Miller family stopped in on their way home to Salt Lake County, Utah. They had passed it earlier during their Washington trip and didn’t stop, but wanted to be sure and check it out when they came back through.
Rachel Miller was accompanied by son Tucker, twins Abram and Wyatt and daughter Wren. Dad wasn’t with them on this trip, but “my husband loves Weird Al Yankovic,” Rachel Miller said. So they’re familiar with his song, “The Biggest Ball of Twine in Minnesota.”
Yankovic didn’t include the Teapot in the song’s list of quirky roadside attractions, but they were going to stop anyway, Rachel Miller said.
“It’s super cute,” she said.
