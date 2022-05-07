The Yakima Latino Art Rally, formerly Latin Bash 2022, has been canceled, an organizer said.
The Saturday event at Runway Ranch in Wapato was canceled after law enforcement talked to organizers following Friday's shooting at the Sunnyside Cinco de Mayo event, said event organizer James Slette of Rich Lyfestyle Promotions. Representatives with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
The event was previously planned at Smoke It’s Smoke Shop in Yakima, but organizers announced a venue change Friday to the site in Wapato.
Slette said organizers are considering options for potential future events.
