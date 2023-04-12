Yakima County residents will have a final opportunity to apply for COVID-19 rental assistance at an in-person rent fair on Wednesday, April 19, at the Sunnyside Community Center in South Hill Park.
Residents will receive help applying for rental assistance in English or Spanish on a first-come, first-served basis. Yakima County Department of Human Services and FORWARD, the organization that helps manage the application portal, will host the event from noon to 7 p.m. at 1521 S. First St. in Sunnyside.
Interested residents should bring their lease and ledger, proof of income, utility bills and, if they have received them, eviction notices.
To qualify, residents must make less than 80% of area median income and live within the boundaries of Yakima County. No appointments are required.
Yakima County closed online applications for pandemic-related rental assistance on March 31, making this in-person event the last chance for residents to apply. Director of Human Services Esther Magasis said residents should come to the rent fair early.
“We do recommend community members arrive early and expect to wait in a line,” Magasis said in an email. “We try to process applications as quickly as possible to prevent a long wait but due to the popularity of the event, we recommend attendees to bring water and whatever they need to stay comfortable.”
Magasis added that further rental assistance is a possibility down the road but would likely be smaller and more limited than the federally funded COVID-19 rental assistance.
Representatives from Yakima Neighborhood Health Services and Yakima Volunteer Attorney Services will help residents apply and provide eviction assistance. The city of Sunnyside is supporting the event.
Residents can call 1-855-582-3973 for more information.
