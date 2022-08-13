GRANDVIEW — Payton and Rylee Turner are 11 and 9, respectively, and feeling a mix of emotions. The day is young, but they’ve been plenty busy. Their parents, Jordyn and Michael Turner, run 4 Turner Farms in the West Valley, and the family woke up at 5 a.m. to drive to the fair.
The sisters cleaned and swept their animals’ pens, washed their goats and showed two goats apiece at the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo’s Livestock Market Sale in Grandview.
By 10 a.m. Friday, the family was resting in the shade. The sisters were excited. Payton won grand champion for her market goat. Winning, said Rylee, was the best part.
But other emotions were welling up. Their goats were sold and selling is sad.
“Because I love him,” Payton said.
That sentiment was shared by other 4-Hers. Levi Mercer, 10, was fresh off selling his reserve champion market goat, Crackers. He was happy about doing well, but emotions were swirling. As Levi puts it, he’s losing a good goat.
The young entrants into the livestock industry understand what’s at stake, though. Michael Turner said his daughters have raised their goats since birth (of the goats) and they’ve known that this day would come. More than 250 animals were on display at the Livestock Market Sale. It’s the culmination of months of work for kids aged 9 and older, who have raised goats, swine, lambs and steers in 4-H or FFA programs for auction at the fair.
Businesses and community members gathered to bid on the livestock and support the kids. Each child led a single animal into the display area to show the crowd. Bids came hot and fast, ranging from a few dollars a pound to more than $20 a pound for the champion livestock.
The buyers decide whether to send the livestock to a butcher for the meat, take the animals home or turn it — selling it at a prearranged price to a meat processor.
The young people spent months feeding and watering, cleaning pens and taking responsibility for animals. The sale was a chance see the fruits of their labor.
Chris Van Bell is a livestock director at the fair. He points out that the project provides more than just money.
“They buy it, they feed it, they sell it,” Van Bell said. “It’s breaking them into business.”
Lessons to learn
Organizers and parents agree that the job of raising an animal for sale teaches important lessons. There’s the practical knowledge — caring for livestock. Payton is now familiar with goats’ anatomy and physical needs. At the same time, there are overarching lessons in responsibility that are slowly, but surely, being imparted. Michael and Jordyn Turner said their daughters have had to learn to work together and build schedules for caring for the animals.
Andy Schlenker’s daughter showed two animals on Friday. He said the project showed her how to take care of animals.
“It sets a good foundation for responsibility,” Schlenker said.
It’s hard-earned experience. Owen and Allison Hartliep both raised goats since April for this year’s fair. It’s their second year at the livestock market sale, and they said it’s not always easy.
“Usually there’s a few escapes,” Owen said. “Cleaning the pen on hot days, it’s not fun.”
But the siblings enjoy the community. Owen is using the opportunity to save money for college.
“They learn so much about everything. About finance — you have to keep record books on your project. They know how much they spend and how much they make,” said Bob Fay, who’s helped organize the fair for more than 40 years. “Whether they make or lose money, they learn responsibility, they learn the animal is dependent on them.”
Community support
The livestock sale is also an opportunity for the community to come together and show its support for its youth. Schlenker was planning to lodge bids on the livestock.
“Most of it is just a donation,” he said. “We’re just here to support the kids.”
His friend, Tony Jones, also planned to make a few bids. It’s an important way to give back to the livestock and agricultural industries, he said.
“You grow up in the Valley, so you get to know a lot of these farmers and ranchers and you want to support them,” Jones said.
He added that it was important for the kids to get something back. “Their work is being paid for.”
Van Bell said that many of the winning bids end up come from local businesses that want to be active in the community.
“That, to me, is America as we should see it and it should be. Families supporting families and communities supporting families,” Fay said. “We get a lot of that right here, we get really good support from the whole Lower Valley.”
Those opportunities are here to stay. The kids will keep coming back. This is the Turner family’s second year raising livestock. Even though Payton Turner is sad about selling her goat, she said she will be back again next year. Levi Mercer won grand champion for his goat last year, and he will likely return in 2023.
“We’ve gotten there, we’re still here and we’re going forward,” Fay said.
The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo runs through Saturday, Aug. 13, when it will end at midnight. Contests will take place throughout the day on Saturday. The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m., with a concert to follow.
