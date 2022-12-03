Nuestra Casa began serving women and families in the Yakima Valley community almost two decades ago, when it began offering English as a second language classes near St. Joseph School. In 2015, the organization moved to Sunnyside United Methodist Church, where it expanded its educational offerings and community-oriented work.
Nuestra Casa now has moved to a building of its own on the corner of Custer Avenue and Seventh Street in Sunnyside. The organization’s new offices officially opened to the public at a ceremony Thursday.
“You are all welcome,” Executive Director Caty Padilla said in Spanish. “Always, our house is your house.”
Classes are already in full swing, with students breaking in the new location after the Thanksgiving weekend. Nuestra Casa has adapted its classes to meet the needs of the community over the course of its history. This fall, the organization offered English classes, as well as computer, health care and family programs.
Marlene Gonzalez, who spoke at the opening ceremony, has been involved with the organization since 2014. Gonzalez, who immigrated to the U.S. from Tijuana, began taking English classes to better communicate with her children, who were speaking the language more regularly.
After years of studying, Gonzalez learned English, finished her college degree in Mexico and now works for the organization. She recently became a citizen and registered to vote.
“In Nuestra Casa, I found support … There’s always a kind face and words of motivation,” Gonzalez said in Spanish. “Nuestra Casa helped me achieve many things.”
Nuestra Casa has stepped up efforts to help residents acquire citizenship in the past couple of years. Classes are available to help community members prepare for the citizenship exam and Department of Justice-accredited representatives are employed to assist and advise people interested in citizenship.
Community members will be able to access those resources in the new building. Offices for citizenship legal services offer more privacy and comfort for applicants. Nuestra Casa’s new location is also more accessible for those with disabilities, noted program coordinator Luz Fajardo.
“It feels welcoming,” she said.
There are four large, well-lit classrooms, which can host 10 to 20 students each on site. Fajardo said better furniture, as well as improved heating and cooling, provide a better learning environment.
Lorena Legorreta, a community liaison from the Yakima Valley Partners for Education, agreed. Legorreta began teaching the computer classes this year. She taught at Nuestra Casa’s previous location and said the environment is important.
“This is really good,” she said. “If students are comfortable, they’re able to learn more.”
Nuestra Casa simply has more space now. One of the rooms, the Escuelita, will be used for child care for parents who are in class. The room has a carpet, toys and books, ample space and seating. Isabel Espinosa, a Nuestra Casa staff member, said the space is larger.
The opening ceremony was well attended, as officials and community members from across the Yakima Valley came in support of the grand opening.
Community members interested in enrolling in classes or learning more can call 509-839-7602.
This is how all community centers should be so the community can feel free to visit,
