The Yakima Health District will survey more than 500 residents about nitrate contamination in Lower Yakima Valley groundwater as part of a pilot project.
The survey aims to collect information on residents' concerns about the contamination and their satisfaction with the solutions proposed by state and local organizations.
Since 2010, organizations including the health district, the Washington Department of Ecology and the Environmental Protection Agency have worked to identify the sources of the contamination and map the affected residences.
Though nitrate occurs naturally in soil, heavy and extended use of fertilizers, including cow manure, can dramatically increase nitrate levels in the groundwater underneath the soil.
A 2012 EPA study linked dairies in the Lower Valley to the contamination. The dairy industry disagreed, filing a federal lawsuit challenging the study. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2021.
The study required some Lower Valley dairies to enter into an agreement with the EPA and the local environmental group CARE, which sued those dairies over groundwater contamination and high nitrate concentrations. The agreement required the dairies to take steps to limit contamination.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to high nitrate levels can decrease the blood’s ability to carry oxygen. This can lead to conditions like methemoglobinemia, also known as blue baby syndrome.
During a presentation this week about the contamination by Yakima Health District staff, Melissa Sixberry, director of disease control, said that since Yakima County categorized blue baby syndrome as a notifiable condition in 2014, no cases have been reported.
Pilot project
In 2022, with funding from the Washington State Department of Health, the health district started the Lower Yakima Valley Water Pilot Project.
The project provides bottled drinking water to residents affected by the contamination. It also seeks to provide private well owners with the resources necessary to test and treat their wells for nitrate contamination.
A plan ratified by the state in 2019 to address the contamination made well owners responsible for treating their wells themselves.
The pilot project covers the same area as the Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Management area, which encompasses much of the county east of the Yakima River from Union Gap south to Mabton.
Aside from assisting affected residents, the project was also designed to gauge community interest and engagement on the issue as well as to provide residents with educational material regarding nitrate contamination, adverse health effects caused by exposure, and tips for lessening the chances of developing health issues.
Jocelyn Castillo, a public health technician at the health district, said the pilot project distributes water to 46 households with 198 individuals and has funding until June. Residents get water twice per month delivered to their homes, Castillo said.
The pilot project also set up focus groups and a pilot household survey to gauge community interest in learning more about nitrate contamination and the efforts to treat the groundwater.
Castillo said the surveys and focus groups found there was mistrust among advocates toward government agencies working on the issue. Community members and advocates pointed out a need for a central source of information and discontentment with the short-term solutions being offered to them.
The health district found community members in the affected area were not all aware of the nitrate contamination but were concerned about it when informed.
Preliminary information from the household surveys showed 29% of residents avoided using well water for drinking and washing before the pilot project. The number rose to 77% after the project started.
The Lower Yakima Valley Water Pilot Project is now surveying an additional 500 well users in the Lower Valley. Those living in the Lower Valley can take the survey by visiting the health district’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.