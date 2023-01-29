A handful of Toppenish Maternity Workgroup members walked into the Yakima County Auditor’s office Friday with 1,132 signatures in support of establishing a public hospital district in the Lower Valley.
In seven days, the workgroup surpassed the 843 signatures needed from Lower Valley residents.
In the next 15 days, the auditor’s office will be responsible for certifying that the signatures came from registered voters living within the proposed boundaries of the hospital district. The workgroup needed signatures from 10% of the registered voters in the area. The auditor’s office determined that number to be 843.
The possibility of a public hospital district was first raised by community members in early January, just days after Astria Health closed the Family Maternity Center inside Astria Toppenish Hospital.
When it announced the maternity center would be closing, Astria Health cited a $3.2 million loss in 2022, issues with staffing and a lower Medicaid reimbursement rate as reasons for the closure. A five-year drop in the number of deliveries in Toppenish, Astria Health said, made operating the maternity center unsustainable.
Astria officials expressed support of the Toppenish Maternity Workgroup in a Friday email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
"Astria Health wholeheartedly supports efforts to establish viable initiatives to provide labor and delivery services in the community," the email said. "We sincerely hope that they are able to come up with a solution to fully fund these services.
"It is important for residents of Wapato, Toppenish, White Swan, Zillah and the surrounding communities to know that Astria Toppenish Hospital is open. Our emergency department, acute care services, GI services, operating rooms, laboratory, diagnostic imaging services and behavioral health unit are all busy caring for the community."
Public hospital districts allow residents inside the district to make health care decisions for their community based on its specific needs. There are 56 public hospital districts in Washington.
During the process of establishing a public hospital district, commissioners will be elected to administrate the district on behalf of their constituents. Once a board of commissioners is established, it has the authority to set policies for the hospital district.
According to the Association of Washington Public Hospital Districts legal manual, the district board of commissioners would have the ability to set an annual levy of up to $.75 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation for residents living inside the district. Setting a higher rate would require a public vote.
Sometimes public health districts can forego the use of property taxes as funding. This was recently the case with the Prosser Public Hospital District, which opted to use years' worth of savings, grants and loans to build a new hospital building.
The hospital district would encompass the parts of the Yakama Reservation inside Yakima County and most of the small towns, cities and unincorporated communities in the Lower Valley.
It would not include Sunnyside, Grandview, Mabton and a part of west Granger. Astria has another hospital in Sunnyside.
Led by Dr. Jordann Loehr, an OB/GYN and Toppenish resident, members of the workgroup met with the Yakima County Commissioners during a Friday morning work session meeting to discuss the next steps in the process.
During the meeting, county employees including the commissioners, the county auditor and the county’s corporate counsel all seemed to agree on one point: If the workgroup continues to work in accordance with the state laws pertaining to forming a public hospital district, a resolution to form the district could be on ballots this year.
District 1 Commissioner Amanda McKinney, raised concerns about the financial viability of a public hospital district. She pointed out that across Washington and the U.S., hospitals of all kinds, including those within hospital districts, have been struggling to stay profitable and to maintain an adequate level of staffing.
“I’m just curious with this group if you’ve gotten as far down the track of financial sustainability,” McKinney said. “We have to acknowledge the elephant in the room, which is that even for-profit and nonprofit hospitals are operating across the state with losses … I’m concerned about employees. We already have a drastic need of employees as it stands in the medical profession.”
McKinney said it is important for voters within the district to understand how a public hospital district would be funded and how sustainable the endeavor would be given current market conditions.
Loehr responded by saying the workgroup has been consulting with other public hospital districts in the state like San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 3, which was founded in 2018, to understand how to navigate the process of establishing, funding and staffing a hospital district.
“One of the opportunities we have as a new entity is to build our services in a sustainable way,” Loehr said. “We can assume that 100% of the people that are coming there are Medicaid-funded at the lower rate and figure out sustainable, affordable solutions to care in that way. Therefore, if we do get private pay patients, we’re not counting pennies because we know, ‘OK, we can work at this lower level.'”
Loehr pointed out that Yakima County is home to three nursing schools and a medical school. She said in her experience, much of what keeps health care providers working in one place is the care shown by hospital systems for patients.
Operating an organization that prioritizes patients and the voices of health care providers, Loehr said, would bring doctors and nurses to the district and help retain them.
Don Anderson, chief civil deputy prosecuting attorney for the county, said the workgroup’s aggressive timeline to have a public hospital district resolution on ballots in the Lower Valley by April would be difficult.
To have a commissioner-approved resolution submitted to the county auditor by the due date of Feb. 24, the auditor would have to certify all petition signatures in just a few days.
County commissioners would then have two weeks to advertise a public hearing. Members of the workgroup would then need to solidify details like the district’s borders.
Depending on the amount of interest from the public and questions from commissioners, this process could take weeks, which would cause the workgroup to miss its Feb. 24 deadline.
Most likely, the workgroup will end up having a resolution for the establishment of a public hospital district in the Lower Valley on ballots by Aug. 1.
Despite all that, Loehr said she felt reassured that there is a clear vision of what has to happen next for the workgroup to succeed.
Loehr added that as the process to establish a hospital district becomes more complicated and requires the expertise of lawyers, cartographers, accountants, and politicians, the workgroup will bring in help.
“We are reaching out to everybody else,” Loehr said. “The more people we have with expertise, the better it will be for all of us. We have been talking to developers, city administrators, and architects. I am most comfortable delivering babies, not doing this."
I do hope the petitioners do understand that the signatory must be REGISTERED voters. That’s mean a legal voter who lives in the area to become the district. The article ignores this
