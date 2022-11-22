Prosser Memorial Hospital will break ground on a new $112 million hospital complex next week.
The new hospital will be built on a 33-acre plot of land where North Gap Road and Interstate 82 meet. It will add additional rooms to the hospital as well as help expand Prosser’s cardiology department. Surgical suites and birthing suites will be added, according to a news release. Inpatient rooms will be private.
The project will be funded by $73.5 million guaranteed loan and $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, $27 million in cash from Prosser Memorial Health and $3 million from the Prosser Memorial Health Foundation, the news release said.
The hospital will not bring a levy or bond to taxpayers to help fund the project, the release said.
The Prosser Memorial Health Foundation is still working on raising the $3 million it will contribute toward the building of the facility. The organization is accepting donations on its website.
The groundbreaking will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at the northeast corner of North Gap Road and I-82. A reception will take place following the ceremony at Desert Wind Winery in Prosser.
