Granger Historical Society breaks ground for new museum

Learn about the historical society and get more information on how to support the project and contact society members at www.grangerhistoricalsociety.org .

Granger Historical Society museum displays, past and present

The Granger Historical Society Museum hasn't reopened since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Here's a list of its past and present displays which will give an idea of what visitors to the new museum may see, along with plans for more exhibits under way.

Military service

Native American history

Dinosaurs-City-Mammoth Bone-Cherry Hill Dig

Cultural costumes

Old house

Early Granger businesses

Business signs

Antique business machines and safe

Jail door

Post office door

Petrified wood

Larry George artworks (43)

Hispanic community

Old toys

Community members collections

Christmas

Granger schools

100 years of Granger sports

Musical instruments

Churches

1865 New York Herald — Lincoln assassination

World War I book — World War II maps

QUILTS-Centennial-1911 Granger County Fair-Kresse/Pronto Market

Dairy

Agriculture

Radios

Farm tools

Dolls

Fire Department

ARCHIVES

Granger trade

Crewport interview videos

Obituaries

High school yearbooks

Old books

LaPierre scrapbooks

-- Source: Granger Historical Society