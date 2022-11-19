Granger Historical Society breaks ground for new museum

GRANGER — Jose Bazán has designed residential and public structures throughout Washington. On Thursday, another project brought him back to where he grew up.
Bazán attended the groundbreaking of the new Granger Historical Society Museum, which he designed. It will stand at 223 Second Ave., next to the Radio KDNA/NCEC Sea Mar Community Center, which he also designed.
“This is a great example of what positive things can happen when people put their hearts and their minds and their hard work together,” said Bazán, a founding partner of Bellevue-based Bazán Architects and a 1973 graduate of Granger High School.
“It’s such a positive statement for the community, and I was really grateful to be asked to come here and design this building.”
Bazán was among more than 40 people at the groundbreaking and reception in the community center. Several people who work in various offices in the building joined the group of historical society members, public officials and citizens celebrating the ceremonial launch of the long-sought project.
The new museum will be around 3,800 square feet. The current space in a former church at 508 Sunnyside Ave. is about 900 square feet, said Jon Klarich, building committee chairman. Members hope to launch construction of the new building, which will stand next to the community center’s back parking lot, the first week of December.
“It’s a nine- to 12-month project; it depends on the weather,” said Bazán, who will oversee the project.
The museum will stand on land owned by Sea Mar Community Health Centers, a community-based organization that provides medical and other services to diverse communities. Sea Mar owns the adjacent community center and will also own the new museum building once it is built; the historical society will donate it to Sea Mar, said Jon Klarich, historical society building committee chairman.
“They’re giving us a long-term lease” of 50 years, with slightly different requirements for two 25-year periods, he said. “There’s hardly any cost for the first 25 years; it’s pretty much us managing the museum, handling the Internet and cleaning. The second 25 years, we add in utilities.”
And in another major contribution to the project, Sea Mar has also committed to cover the difference in construction costs between what the historical society raises and the final total, Klarich said. That has risen significantly; supporters knew an estimated total of $880,000 he mentioned about a year ago was already outdated then.
State Sen. Jim Honeyford secured $785,350 for the project through four grants, Klarich said, and the society has raised a little more than $100,000. “We think it’s going to be about $1.5 million,” he added. The society continues to raise funds.
Honeyford and a Sea Mar official attended the groundbreaking and were praised by several speakers for their strong support of the project.
“Sea Mar ... stepped up at the last minute. Because without them, it would have not happened. It would take several years to get more funds,” Bazán said. “It all worked out.”
When the historical society incorporated in July 2010, a year after the city’s centennial, members hoped to publish a Granger history book and create a Granger history archives room. They’ve accomplished both, said Helen Dodd, society president.
“Our third goal was to someday build a new museum. And guess what? It’s going to happen,” she said. “After four years of serious planning and fundraising, we have just finished our groundbreaking ceremony.”
She thanked Granger residents for donating to the project and Sea Mar for providing the location and funding.
Granger and the surrounding region have a long and rich history. The city adjoins the Yakama Reservation, and Yakama Nation Tribal Council Chairman Gerald Lewis spoke after the groundbreaking.
“I would like to thank the community of Granger. I know that Yakama Nation has many alums down here,” he said. “I look forward to seeing it when it’s put up and walk through the facility. I want to congratulate the committee for all the hard work they have done on behalf of this.”
The museum has 43 pieces of artwork by well-known Yakama artist Larry George, including originals and signed prints. George graduated from Granger High School and worked for many years with Granger students. Historical society members hope to display more of his artwork in the new museum, Klarich said.
Granger is also surrounded by farms that produce asparagus, fruit — including cherries — and hops. Laborers created the Lower Yakima Valley’s vast irrigation network that made its rich agricultural bounty possible, and people came to the area from throughout and far beyond the United States to support their families and themselves by working in the fields.
Migrant farmworkers in and around Granger played a pivotal role in the fight for better pay and living conditions for farmworkers in the Lower Yakima Valley. Seattle photographer Irwin Nash captured multiple scenes at the federal Crewport labor camp near Granger, in Granger and many other locations showing farmworkers, their families, their churches and social activities in the 1960s and ‘70s.
Francisco Martinez, a longtime history teacher who lives in Pasco, graduated from Granger High School in 1971 and remembers Nash and the fight for better pay and working conditions. He joined several fellow graduates and others attending the events Thursday.
Dodd and others with the historical society stressed that the much larger museum will mean it will reflect all the history of the area, and plans are underway for that. Martinez is hopeful.
“I’m just glad they’re doing this,” he said. “I want to make sure that things get included — everybody’s stories.”
