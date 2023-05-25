A new roundabout will greet drivers entering Grandview from Interstate 82 in the near future.
The city of Grandview will begin construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Wine Country and McCreadie roads at the city’s eastern entrance and near the I-82 off-ramp.
A groundbreaking will take place at 11:30 a.m. May 31, according to a news release.
The roundabout will increase safety, and cost around $2 million. The Lower Yakima Valley Pathway and Valley Wide Co-op are nearby. HLA Engineering and Land Surveying is designing the project and overseeing construction.
The new infrastructure also will open 34 new acres of commercial property, according to the news release, and is part of Grandview’s economic development efforts.
“We want our city’s entrances to be safe and beautiful for attracting new businesses and consumers,” said Mayor Gloria Mendoza.
Improved pedestrian safety has been a focus elsewhere in the Lower Yakima Valley, where the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Yakama Nation have collaborated to build roundabouts along U.S. Highway 97 between Toppenish and Yakima.
One roundabout was built at the intersection of McDonald Road and Highway 97. Four more are planned along the highway.
