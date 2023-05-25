Grandview roundabout

A drawing of a planned roundabout at Wine Country and McCreadie roads.

 City of Grandview/HLA

A new roundabout will greet drivers entering Grandview from Interstate 82 in the near future.

The city of Grandview will begin construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Wine Country and McCreadie roads at the city’s eastern entrance and near the I-82 off-ramp.

A groundbreaking will take place at 11:30 a.m. May 31, according to a news release.

The roundabout will increase safety, and cost around $2 million. The Lower Yakima Valley Pathway and Valley Wide Co-op are nearby. HLA Engineering and Land Surveying is designing the project and overseeing construction.

The new infrastructure also will open 34 new acres of commercial property, according to the news release, and is part of Grandview’s economic development efforts.

“We want our city’s entrances to be safe and beautiful for attracting new businesses and consumers,” said Mayor Gloria Mendoza.

Improved pedestrian safety has been a focus elsewhere in the Lower Yakima Valley, where the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Yakama Nation have collaborated to build roundabouts along U.S. Highway 97 between Toppenish and Yakima. 

One roundabout was built at the intersection of McDonald Road and Highway 97. Four more are planned along the highway.

Grandview_roundaboutmap.jpg

A map of a planned roundabout at Wine Country and McCreadie roads.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

RFA/Latino Community and Lower Valley Reporter

Heyo, I’m Jasper. Nice to meet you. I cover a wide variety of news, but I try to focus on the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. I want to sharestories and perspectives from the Yakima Valley. I’m interested in economics, labor, geography and the environment, but the most important issues will always be the ones the community cares about. If you have something worth saying, I’ll listen and try to write it down.  I’m a gosei from Northeast Los Angeles and I got my start as a student journalist and editor covering sports in the Bay Area. I’m a massive soccer fan and I still love to play. I also love water in all its forms, the word copacetic and trying new things. I want to read more, and I like to cook, but I’m not great at either. Have fun out there! 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment