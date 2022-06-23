People around Grandview are encouraged not to move plant material and soil because of Japanese beetles as the state pursues a formal quarantine area.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture officially proposed a 49-square-mile quarantine area around Grandview this month to prevent the spread of Japanese beetles, an invasive species that can eat more than 300 types of plants and could hurt Washington’s agricultural industry. If approved, the quarantine would go into effect Sept. 9.
“Even though the official quarantine is not yet in place, experts recommend anyone in the infestation area keep yard debris and green waste on site to prevent spreading the Japanese beetle infestation (and potential expansion of the quarantine area),” the agency said in a news release.
The quarantine would apply to certain items like grass, backyard debris and green waste. It would prohibit the movement of those items outside the zone.
The WSDA plans to set up a site for yard waste disposal within the quarantine zone which should be operational by mid-July. Until then, they are asking that residents keep any waste at their homes to prevent the beetles’ spread. That includes soil, lawn clippings, weeds, leaves and garden debris. People are encouraged not to move potted and outdoor plants.
Japanese beetle grubs were found for the first time this year on June 13 in Grandview. The WSDA expects to see adult beetles in the next couple of weeks — in late June or early July, said spokesperson Amber Betts.
A public hearing about the quarantine will take place Aug. 2 at the Learning Center, 313 Division St. in Grandview. The proposed adoption date is Aug. 9 and the quarantine would go into effect in September.
Last year, the WSDA trapped more than 24,000 beetles. This year, it is coordinating treatment of properties with the insecticide Acelepryn G. Those efforts are part of a longer process.
“We see this as a multi-year project,” Betts said. “Last year was trapping … we determined the treatment area and proposed the quarantine area.”
The WSDA’s strategy uses trapping surveys, internal quarantines and insecticides, as well as an outreach program to inform residents and get their permission to inspect and, possibly, treat their yards.
If Japanese beetles spread into Washington’s agricultural sector, control could be more difficult and expensive. Trade could be affected for an agricultural and food manufacturing industry that supports 164,000 jobs in Washington, according to the Department of Commerce.
The WSDA is asking for residents’ help in stopping Japanese beetles.
“We want to reach anybody in the Grandview area,” said Japanese Beetle Eradication Coordinator Camillo Acosta. “It really is a community effort. We have to get every property treated in a timely manner.”
For more information, call 1-800-443-6684 toll-free or email PestProgram@agr.wa.gov. Residents can report beetle sightings at agr.wa.gov/beetles and can see if they are in the quarantine zone using the WSDA’s proposed quarantine and treatment map.
