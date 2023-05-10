Grandview Police suspect arson in a fire that damaged a bridge near Westside Park on Friday evening.
Firefighters responded to a call at 5:20 p.m., got the fire under control by 6:03 p.m. and had it extinguished at 10:42 p.m., said Grandview fire Capt. Del Whitmore in an interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Personnel from Grandview, Sunnyside and Mabton responded to the fire.
In a news release, Grandview Assistant Police Chief Seth Bailey said police suspect arson as the cause of the fire.
“Based on witness statements it is believed that the fire was intentionally lit and is currently being investigated as an arson,” Bailey said in the press release.
Whitmore said the bridge once carried Main Street in Grandview over the railroad tracks near the park. He asked people not to go to the bridge due to safety concerns.
