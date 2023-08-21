Grandview will have a new city administrator for the first time in 14 years.
Shane Fisher, a former director of public works in Sunnyside, was hired for the city of Grandview's top role on Friday, according to a press release. Fisher has already begun attending community events in the city of around 11,000.
“I am fortunate to be selected as the City of Grandview’s Administrator; joining a team of highly capable department leaders, staff, city council members, and the mayor,” Fisher said in a city news release.
Fisher will replace Cus Arteaga, who has been city administrator since 2009 and has worked for city for 50 years. He retires at the end of the year. Arteaga was city administrator and public works director, but Fisher will only fill the city administrator position.
Fisher worked in nearby Sunnyside for 18 years in the city’s public works department. He also has a master’s degree in public policy and management from the University of Delaware, according to the press release.
The city contracted with Seattle-based recruitment firm Prothman to search for a new city administrator and received 17 applications, according to the press release.
“We are thrilled and fortunate to find someone with his skills, experience, and education,” said Grandview Mayor Gloria Mendoza in the press release. “We are confident that Shane will help us to continue the momentum we are experiencing in the city’s housing, business, and population growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.