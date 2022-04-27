GRANDVIEW — Grandview High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday, April 27, 2022, as a student with a firearm on campus was taken into custody, school officials reported.
In a statement on the Grandview School District’s website, school officials said administrators were notified of a student being in possession of a firearm at 2:40 p.m. The high school immediately went into lockdown and security officers isolated the student and notified law enforcement, officials said.
Grandview Police Department officers arrived on the scene, secured the weapon and took the student into custody at 2:50 p.m., school officials said. The high school was cleared at 3:35 p.m.
Evening activities and transportation of students continued as normal Wednesday afternoon, school officials said, and school will resume as normal on Thursday.
For further information, visit the school district’s website at www.gsd200.org.
