After more than seven years serving on the Grandview City Council, Mike Everett stepped down from the council on Sept. 20.
Everett, 77, who has served on the council off and on since the 1980s, left the position to focus on his family and his health. During its Sept. 27 meeting, Grandview City Council accepted the resignation and began advertising to fill the vacancy.
“I stepped down because I have health issues and I moved to Prosser because my children wanted to be closer to me,” Everett said. “I will always wish the best for Grandview.”
Everett, who was born in Grandview and has lived most of his life in the area, said he has seen much residential growth these past few years. He hopes that economic growth matches it.
He praised Main Street Grandview, a local organization which has begun work revitalizing downtown Grandview and supporting local businesses.
“Main Street is a program that has taken off and done a good job,” he said.
Rick Kimbrough, who helped found Main Street Grandview, called Everett a positive force for the city. He said Everett was a supporter of the organization and its board of directors.
“He was an encourager of setting it up,” Kimbrough said. “He wanted to see improvements to Grandview in a variety of ways.”
Everett’s first stint on city council came in the 1980s, and he praised leaders for bringing the port district and Yakima Valley Community College to the city. He said he hopes leaders today take the city in the right direction.
Applicants for the opening must be registered voters and have lived in Grandview for at least one year, according to a notice released by the city. People can submit a declaration of interest to City Hall, call 509-882-9200 or email City Clerk Anita Palacios at anitap@grandview.wa.us.
Qualified persons will have an opportunity to present themselves at a city council meeting on Nov. 22.
Everett’s advice to his successor is to have the courage to politely disagree and thoroughly discuss issues with other council members.
“I want to see strong, clear-thinking leadership for whoever is on council,” he said.
