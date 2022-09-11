Locally owned, independent businesses in Grandview can apply for a new round of pandemic-related assistance.
Grandview will distribute $150,000 to small businesses through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Businesses can apply for grants of up to $10,000.
Grandview Mayor Gloria Mendoza said the funds showed the city’s support for its businesses and to build connections between city government, businesses and community members. She said the city received six applications on the first day.
“It’s an exciting time for businesses,” Mendoza said. “We’re happy people are taking advantage of these opportunities.”
Small businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic are eligible, according to the program guidelines. Some of the negative impacts listed are decreased revenue, financial insecurity, challenges covering operating costs and increased costs, among others.
Mendoza said City Council members carefully constructed the criteria businesses must meet. There must be fewer than 30 employees, including the owner. Businesses must be licensed to do business in Grandview and located in Grandview. They must not be facing any litigation or legal action. Interested businesses cannot be franchises and they must have been in operation since May 2022.
Still, Mendoza anticipates a difficult selection process.
“It’s not going to be easy, I can tell you that,” she said.
The grant winners will ultimately be selected by the Yakima County Development Association, said Mendoza. Grandview’s city government will collect the applications and advertise, but YCDA will ensure a neutral final review. Mendoza said the city worked with YCDA to distribute ARPA funds in the past.
Mendoza wants to see the program grow if community interest remains high.
“We know the pandemic was tough,” she said. “We know they worked through it and reopened doors to the community.”
The mayor added that the city has taken its time to put together this process. ARPA was passed in March 2021. City officials sent out a survey to residents to figure out the best way to use $3 million in funds. Mendoza said small-business owners noted their widespread need for rent and mortgage assistance and staffing help, which drove Grandview’s decision to create these grants.
Small businesses have until 5 p.m. Oct. 10 to apply. Applications are available online can be delivered in person to Grandview City Hall or emailed to City Treasurer Matthew Cordray at mattc@grandview.wa.us.
