Grandview ended 2022 with something new.
In the last City Council meeting of November, Laura Flores was appointed to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of longtime council member Mike Everett.
She will serve on city council until Dec. 2023, the end of Everett's term, according to the City of Grandview's website.
Flores grew up in Prosser and has spent more than two decades in Grandview, where she’s a board member for Mainstreet Grandview. She is new to politics and wants to focus on building community, economic development and having a positive impact.
“When people come together, great things happen,” Flores said. She wants to make sure "people have the avenue and opportunity to show their talents to the community.”
Grandview is growing, she said, with more housing, more people and more families in the city. Flores wants to fill empty downtown storefronts and bring in businesses to give people opportunities for employment and recreation.
That platform is similar to Mainstreet Grandview’s focus. Flores volunteers with the organization, which has held several events this year and promotes economic development in Grandview.
Flores was Mainstreet’s vice president until November, but when she first moved to Grandview and began to start a family, she was hesitant to be involved in the community.
As her children grew up, though, she decided to set an example.
“I really can’t tell my kids to get involved and make a difference if I’m not going to do that,” she said. “I have a saying that I tell them: ‘Don’t talk about it, be about it.’”
Flores decided to join the council to stay involved.
“You run into parents and teachers and school staff and hear their problems. I was like ‘I can help,’” she said.
Flores is busy. She works as a human resources manager for training and development at Inspire Development Center, a nonprofit resource center for families with young children. She recently started a small consulting business, Ignite, where she tries to equip small business owners with technical skills.
She still serves on Mainstreet’s board. She plans to be involved with Mainstreet and help collaboration between community organizations and City Hall.
Flores’ priority is making a positive impact in Grandview. She said she would consider running for re-election if she could accomplish that goal.
City Council members are paid $300 a month, according to Grandview’s municipal code. Flores said she did not know there was any kind of compensation when she applied.
“I’m not a politician,” Flores said. “I truly to just to make a positive impact and be a role model, not just for my kids, but for people like me. I’m a single mom, a Latina, a woman, a career woman. You can make an impact.”
