A boundary dispute between Klickitat County and the Yakama Nation that reaches back to the 1855 Treaty was ended Monday by the nation’s highest court.
The U.S. Supreme Court denied Klickitat County’s petition for a rehearing, upholding a U.S. District Court’s ruling that included Glenwood Valley -- known as Tract D -- in reservation boundaries.
Glenwood Valley is southwest of Mount Adams in Klickitat County, and early surveys had defined it as outside reservation boundaries.
This had long been a source of tension for the Yakamas, who hold Mount Adams sacred and rely on the bounty of natural foods in the valley below.
The high court’s denial Monday not only ends the longstanding dispute over the 190-square-mile area, but also affirms the lower court’s nullification of a 1904 Congressional Act defining the reservation’s boundaries and a 1913 U.S. Supreme Court ruling confirming the federal act.
“We have repeatedly defended and will continue to defend our Treaty rights against Klickitat County if challenged but hope this starts a new relationship between our governments founded on respect for the Yakama Nation's Treaty rights and history,” Tribal Council Chairman Delano Saluskin said in a news release.
In August 2019, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice ruled the area was within the reservation. His ruling considered many historical documents, including the treaty, the minutes taken during treaty discussions and land surveys.
Rice considered how the Yakamas would have understood the discussions outlining reservation boundaries during treaty talks. He also cited historic documents from the Indian Claims Commission that found a supposed spur defining the reservation’s boundary in that area to not exist.
The spur was said to have been between the Klickitat and Piscous rivers south of Mount Adams.
Unhappy with Rice’s ruling, Klickitat County appealed.
Glenwood Valley wasn’t the only area effected by the survey deemed inaccurate.
Mount Adams -- traditionally named Pahto by the Yakamas -- was also excluded from the reservation because of the survey.
But after reviewing the matter, President Richard Nixon on May 20, 1972, returned the eastern face of the mountain to the tribe.
