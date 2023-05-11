A fire on Sli Road outside of Sunnyside sent a column of smoke towering into the sky in the Lower Valley on Wednesday.
Personnel from Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a fire in the 2000 block of Sli Road, northeast of Sunnyside, on Wednesday evening, according to a social media post from the fire district.
Fire District 5 estimated that 1,500 to 2,000 wood and plastic fruit bins were burned and multiple fire apparatuses responded.
The cause wasn't immediately available.
Grandview firefighters responded to a fire that damaged a bridge near Westside Park on Friday evening. Arson is suspected in that fire, Grandview police said.
