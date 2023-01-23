TOPPENISH — Free English language and citizenship classes are available in Toppenish in a new collaboration between Yakima Valley College and the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.
YVFWC launched the classes at Safe Haven Community Center last fall after a community survey showed high demand, and then partnered with YVC to expand the offerings. The classes are free, with complimentary child care available.
“We’re in the process of expanding,” said Katie Goodale, a program coordinator at Safe Haven. “The ESL (English as a second language) and citizenship classes are highly sought after in the community.”
YVFWC initially planned to offer the classes on its own at the Safe Haven Community Center. The first semester took place between October and January. Goodale said that when they learned of YVC’s plans to offer classes, they decided to collaborate.
The partnership brings out the best in both organizations, said Dustin Wunderlich, YVC's director of community relations, in an email. Wunderlich added that the resources YVC and YVFWC are bringing to Toppenish can help people advance their education.
"By partnering, community members can take advantage of our shared expertise at the same time in a location that’s easily accessible for them," Wunderlich said.
YVC’s learning center in Toppenish is a larger space for hosting classes, but students can still drop children off at YVFWC for free child care while attending class, Goodale said. Offering child care gives more people an opportunity to take the classes, she added.
Classes are offered Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6-6:50 p.m. and 7-7:50 p.m. Students are expected to stay for both classes.
There is an upper level ESL, lower level ESL and citizenship class. Goodale said ESL classes are in higher demand so far with 33 students signed up for the first semester and 38 more enrolled for the next semester. Four were enrolled solely in the citizenship classes.
YVFWC staff hope that increasing English proficiency will get students interested in citizenship opportunities. The U.S. naturalization process can be difficult to navigate outside the English language.
“As those students progress through the program and get better at English, they’ll get more interested in citizenship,” Goodale said.
YVC staff are handling most of the teaching for the ESL classes. Goodale said staff at YVFWC have developed the citizenship course and constructed the curriculum around the possible citizenship exam questions released by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
"YVFWC staff have the expertise helping individuals achieve their dream of citizenship while our YVC instructors have extensive experience helping people improve their English language skills," Wunderlich said in an email.
Interested community members can call Safe Haven at 509-865-1804, where they fill out a short application so YVFWC can help pay for student fees. Then they will reach out to YVC to register for classes.
Goodale was impressed after seeing enrollment for the first two semesters.
“I was amazed, to be honest,” she said. “That was with very little promotion. That was word of mouth.”
