Zillah fire officials have ruled out arson as the cause of a blaze that destroyed the Stonehenge Tavern and seriously damaged a hardware store Sunday.
An investigator hired by the city determined that the fire was accidental and that no foul play was involved, fire Chief Paul Stonemetz said Tuesday. The source of the fire could not be verified, he said.
Firefighters were called around 6:10 p.m. when smoke was seen coming from a back room. Fire crews arriving within three minutes found smoke coming from inside the building, and people were already out before it became engulfed in flames.
Fire crews from Wapato, Granger, Grandview, Yakima County Fire District 5 and Yakima responded to help contain the fire. The tavern was a total loss, fire officials said.
Also damaged was the Zillah Hardware store, which Stonemetz said had smoke and water damage.
Yakima County property tax records show the tavern building had an assessed value of $119,400, while the hardware store’s structure was valued at $73,300.
Owners Rick and Pattie Castilleja bought the Stonehenge Tavern in 2000, according to tax records and a 2018 article in the Yakima Herald-Republic.
In 2018, they purchased the former John Butler gas station next door, using it as a dining area for the tavern, the article said, fulfilling a long-term plan for the property.
The area around the fire scene has been fenced off, officials said, leaving no space for pedestrian traffic. They have asked people to stay away from the area for safety reasons.
