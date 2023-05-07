Firefighters from four Lower Valley firefighters battled a fire that severely damaged a bridge Friday in Westside Park.
Firefighters were called around 5:20 p.m. for a fire at the bridge that once carried Main Street over the railroad tracks near Westside Park, according to Grandview fire Capt. Del Whitmore. The first crew arrived six minutes later to find the bridge completely on fire, Whitmore said in a release from the fire department.
Grandview, Sunnyside, Mabton and West Benton County firefighters were able to get the fire under control at 6:03 p.m., and extinguished at 10:42 p.m., Whitmore said.
The fire's cause remains unknown, Whitmore said, and asked people not to go by the bridge due to safety concerns.
