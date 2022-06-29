Three people were displaced in a Sunnyside house fire Tuesday, and one person was injured, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to a fire that started in a garage at 417 S. 13th St. at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. It spread to the two-bedroom home on that property and a detached garage on a neighboring property, said Sunnyside Fire Chief Kenny Anderson.
Three people were displaced, and one person had non-life threatening injuries, he said.
The fire completely destroyed the garage and house, as well as two cars. It caused major damage to the neighboring garage, Anderson said.
According to 2022 tax records, the single-family residence was valued at $136,600.
Firefighters from Sunnyside, Grandview, Mabton, Granger and Yakima Fire District 5 responded. The fire was put out at 4:51 p.m.
The cause is under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Sunnyside Fire Department at 509-887-3999.
