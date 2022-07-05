A Fourth of July brush fire that burned an area roughly the size of Sunnyside is mostly contained, Lower Valley firefighters said.
Crews from Yakima County Fire District 5 were continuing to work along bulldozer lines around the 4,500-acre Byron Hill Fire, 6 miles outside Mabton, Tuesday, Deputy Fire Chief Joel Byam said. As of Tuesday morning, the fire was between 95-99% contained, Byam said.
“It was definitely a manmade fire,” Byam said, noting that there was no electricity or other ignition sources on the hill. He said one 911 caller reported seeing a dust cloud going up the hill near the smoke.
The first call was around 6:55 p.m. Monday, and part of the fire burned into Benton County. West Benton Fire and Rescue set up a joint command with the Lower Valley crews. The fire was fanned by winds pushing it eastward, and a Level 1 evacuation order was issued for people around Wells Gap and Empire Way roads. The order, which warned people to be aware of the possibility of evacuating, has been lifted.
Two bulldozers carved containment lines around the fire, firefighters said.
Byam said the Yakima County fire marshal will be notified, and the county will decide if further investigation is warranted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.