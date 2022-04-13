TOPPENISH — Relatives and friends of Rosenda Sophia Strong will gather Saturday to remember her on what would have been her 35th birthday.
They’ll meet at 1 p.m. at Pioneer Park, on South Elm Street at West Second Avenue in Toppenish. Strong's sister, Cissy Strong Reyes, is organizing the gathering, which is open to the public. There will be a cake.
"If she was still here we would celebrate her," Reyes said in a post on her personal Facebook page.
Strong, a mother of four, disappeared on Oct. 2, 2018, after getting a ride to Legends Casino just a few miles from her sister’s home. Her remains were found in an abandoned freezer outside the city on July 4, 2019. Anyone with information is asked to call the Yakama Nation Police Department at 509-865-2933 or the FBI at 509-990-0857 regarding case number 18-010803.
"My sister is missed every single day," said Reyes, who posts about Strong on her personal Facebook page and the Help Us Find Rosenda Strong page. Reyes works to keep her sister's name and story in the public eye as she and their brother, Christopher Strong, and cousin Roxanne White continue fighting for justice for her and others.
Strong is among dozens of missing and murdered Native women, girls, men and boys on and beyond the 1.3-million-acre Yakama Nation reservation. Many cases are unsolved.
In September, federal investigators released Strong's remains to her family, who held a memorial service in Toppenish. Strong was buried near their mother on the Umatilla Reservation in Oregon. Her grave is marked by a wooden memorial cross made by Rick Dominguez of Toppenish, known to many as "the Cross Man."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.