Sunnyside-based Nuestra Casa is offering several new educational programs this fall.
The nonprofit began serving residents in 2002, primarily focusing on low-income women and children.
The organization's services have evolved and expanded over time. This fall, computer and health classes will be offered alongside citizenship, English and parenting courses.
Interested individuals can call Nuestra Casa at 509-839-7602 or go to the organization's office at 906 E. Edison Ave.
Computer and community resources
Nuestra Casa is offering its computers and community resources class for the second year in a row. The class teaches computer basics and how to access resources using the internet. It’s the result of Nuestra Casa’s collaboration with Yakima Valley Partners for Education, Save the Children and Heritage University.
Students learn how to navigate the web, practice typing and receive help making an email.
Caty Padilla, Nuestra Casa’s executive director, said there are many resources available, but finding them can be difficult if people don’t know how or where to look.
“We want to make sure that the community has the tools necessary to access the resources online,” she said.
Claudia Martinez, who took the class last year, said she most enjoyed creating an email and learning how to create documents.
She is now able to access resources for her family, including online libraries, various immigration programs and the website for her children’s school. Martinez now volunteers at Nuestra Casa, helping others apply for the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund online.
“My experience was great,” Martinez said in Spanish. “I’m very thankful for the program and I learned a lot that I didn’t know before.”
The class is free. Computers and child care for attendees are provided at no cost. It starts Oct. 24 and registration is open until that day. Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Fridays; Wednesdays are an open computer lab day for students to practice and ask questions.
Camine con Gusto
Camine con Gusto is a physical activity program primarily for people with arthritis, but that's not a requirement to enroll.
People who attend will walk regularly in a group setting to get adequate exercise. They will also be encouraged to set long-term goals and plans for healthy physical activity.
The program is designed by the Arthritis Foundation is run by a certified facilitator, said Padilla. It’s the first of its kind in the Lower Valley.
Nuestra Casa is still finalizing the details but interested community members can call and pre-register. The class is free.
English as a Second Language
Nuestra Casa offers English classes for Spanish speakers. Classes are available at three levels – beginner, intermediate and upper-intermediate. There are classes for people who do not speak English and for people who can already communicate.
Language can be a barrier when accessing resources in the U.S. For example, most applicants must know English when applying for U.S. citizenship.
Though classes have already started for the fall, interested community members can contact the program’s coordinator at 509-839-7602. Classes take place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
There is free, early learning child care for parents who participate, according to Nuestra Casa’s website. The class is free for parents within Sunnyside School District.
Citizenship classes
Thousands of Yakima County residents are eligible for naturalization. Legal permanent residents can apply for citizenship.
Nuestra Casa’s classes prepare students for the citizenship test by teaching about civics, U.S. history and the naturalization process. Classes take place Mondays and Wednesdays in the evening, but they are not free – students must pay for materials.
Classes begin on Oct. 17 and will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Interested community members can call Nuestra Casa to sign up.
Strengthening Families
Nuestra Casa co-hosts Strengthening Families with Sunnyside United-Unidos, a community coalition focused on local youth.
The program is for families with a child aged 10-14. Families work with a facilitator to build communication and parenting skills to prevent substance use and other behavioral problems.
The course begins next week and will be in-person every Monday, said Padilla. Classes take place from 6-8 p.m. and are free.
