The author of a book about an undefeated high school football team at the Heart Mountain Relocation Center in Wyoming will discuss it during a special event Sunday.
The conversation about "The Eagles of Heart Mountain: A True Story of Football, Incarceration, and Resistance in World War II America," featuring author Bradford Pearson, will take place in-person at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park, New York.
It begins at 11 a.m. Pacific time and will be livestreamed on the official FDR Library YouTube channel and Facebook accounts.
The Day of Remembrance events are in observance of the anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which was signed by Roosevelt on Feb. 19, 1942. It resulted in the forced removal and relocation of 120,000 Japanese Americans on the West Coast to incarceration camps across the West. Many were American citizens.
They included more than 1,000 Yakima Valley residents of Japanese descent, most of whom went to the Heart Mountain Relocation Center on the outskirts of Cody, Wyo.
Wapato, Toppenish and Yakima had thriving Japanese communities. They started with Japanese immigrants who began coming to the Valley around the turn of the 19th century, attracted by work and farming opportunities on and around the Yakama Reservation.
Each city featured businesses operated by Japanese immigrants and their children, a Buddhist church and a Japanese school, with the largest population in Wapato. Today Yakima Valley's Japanese community is centered around the Yakima Buddhist Church in Wapato.
Sunday's program at the FDR Library focuses on the book about Heart Mountain's first high school football team, the Eagles, which debuted in the fall of 1943. They went undefeated, "crushing the competition from nearby, predominantly white high schools," according to a news release from the FDR library and museum.
"As the team’s second season kicked off, the young men faced a choice to either join the Army or resist the draft. Teammates were divided, and some were jailed for their decisions."
The program is made possible through support of Patti Hirahara of Anaheim, Calif., the news release said. Her grandparents, George and Koto Hirahara, ran the Pacific Hotel at 10 1/2 S. First St. in Yakima until they were forced to leave in June 1942. The building is still standing.
Her grandfather built a secret photo darkroom and mini photo studio under his family's barrack apartment in Heart Mountain. He and his high school-aged son produced a collection of more than 2,000 photographs from 1943-45. These photographs are now part of the George and Frank C. Hirahara Collection at the Washington State University Libraries.
In 2017, Patti Hirahara presented "Close-ups of Time Forgotten: The WSU Hirahara Photos Created in a Secret World War II Underground Darkroom" at the FDR Presidential Library and Museum.
"My visit to the FDR Library made me realize a different perspective of the FDR story and from that point forward, I have been supporting the FDR Presidential Library on their endeavor," she said in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.