The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing clean air rule changes on Native American reservations that would apply to the Yakama Nation.
EPA has shared authority for clear air regulations with the Yakama Nation, a sovereign government.
The proposed rule changes would require EPA certified wood and pellet stoves on all new installations, and limit burning material dry, untreated wood, pellets and other materials designed for the devices.
Another proposed change would be to restrict the use of wood-burning devices during periods of poor air quality. This rule is being proposed on the Yakama, Colville and Nez Perce reservations.
The proposed changes are part of EPA’s Federal Air Rules for Reservations known as FARR, which oversees air quality on 39 reservations in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
The proposal also would extend FARR to the Snoqualmie and Cowlitz reservations and lands held in federal trust for the Samish Indian Nation.
A public comment on proposal closes on Jan. 10, 2023. Details about the proposal can be found on the EPA's website.
The public can request a virtual meeting to discuss the revisions by contacting Sandra Brozusky at brozusky.sandra@epa.gov before Oct. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.