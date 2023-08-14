A local environmental group is calling for a more detailed environmental review for a proposed biomethane plant in Sunnyside.
Pacific Ag submitted an environmental checklist as part of its efforts to build a 60-acre biomethane plant. The plant would use anaerobic digesters to process local manure and agricultural waste and create natural gas, which would then be exported through an existing pipeline and sold as fuel.
The city of Sunnyside decided the project needed no further review after examining the checklist from Pacific Ag, an Oregon-based company specializing in agricultural waste management, and plans to defend that decision.
The environmental group — Friends of Toppenish Creek — and local residents have raised concerns about the possible effects of the plant on the surrounding neighborhood. Friends of Toppenish Creek called for more details in Pacific Ag’s environmental plans and appealed the city of Sunnyside's decision.
An appeal before a City of Sunnyside hearing examiner will be held Aug. 23 in Sunnyside.
Proponents of the plant, including dairy industry advocates and Port of Sunnyside officials, argue the facility will reduce methane emissions from local manure lagoons, create local jobs and tax revenue and provide local dairies with revenue for their discarded manure.
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas -- high concentrations of methane in Earth’s atmosphere trap heat and increase the planet’s temperatures. Friends of Toppenish Creek argued that there are better ways of managing manure to reduce methane emissions.
Late last year, the Sunnyside City Council approved a $12 million plan using city and Port of Sunnyside funds to build infrastructure for the proposed plant.
Community members share concerns
A few residents on Sunnyside Mabton Road, where the plant would be built, have raised concerns about the facility.
Jerry Deaton, owner of Jerry’s Valley Meats, said the plant would be close to his butcher business and his home.
“I’ve been here for 47 years. Just a lot of concerns about a plant like that being built in this neighborhood,” Deaton said.
Proponents have said there would be odor control, but Deaton was still concerned at the possibility of foul smells affecting his clientele.
The presence of more traffic and the wear and tear on the roads also worry Deaton.
“Kids waiting up and down this road for the school bus, with all this truck traffic, there’s just too big a chance something might happen,” he said. “This road is crazy busy already.”
Deaton added that development at the Port of Sunnyside, around Alexander and Midvale roads, has already increased nearby truck traffic. He wants the plant to be built somewhere more remote.
Jean Mendoza is a member of Friends of Toppenish Creek and worked on the appeal. She raised additional concerns about emissions from those trucks. In its 2022 environmental checklist, Pacific Ag estimated that 140 round trips might be made by trucks.
Deaton is also worried about environmental contamination caused by errors or accidents. Mendoza said the chance of an explosion is small, but one would be harmful.
Past local accidents have added to Deaton’s concern. Last year, a chemical fire at a nearby fertilizer plant caused evacuations.
Any type of contamination could put his livelihood at risk.
“I need good, clean water. Without clean water, I’ll go out of business,” Deaton said. “If my water gets contaminated, the health department will shut me down.”
Pacific Ag’s environmental checklist
Pacific Ag and the Port of Sunnyside could not be reached for comment as of press time, but in a copy of Pacific Ag’s environmental checklist from 2022 that was sent to residents, the company said that wastewater, odors and emissions will be controlled.
Digestate, a byproduct from the production of renewable natural gas that is used as fertilizer, would be stored in lined and covered lagoons, according to the environmental checklist. Gas on site would be subject to monitors and automatic shutoff technology.
Pacific Ag acknowledged local groundwater concerns and said general steps would be taken to control runoff from the facility.
The environmental checklist said “the proposed project would not affect current land uses nearby,” and that there will be no displacement of local residents.
There will be noise from the plant, during construction and operation, according to the checklist, which estimated 140 truck round trips per day. Pacific Ag’s checklist also acknowledged the emission of some dangerous chemicals, but estimated those would fall within regulatory guidelines.
Friends of Toppenish Creek appeal
Mendoza, who filed the appeal and spoke to the Yakima Herald-Republic about the project, wants more information on the project to be shared with the public.
“Our goal with appealing the MDNS (mitigated determination of nonsignificance) is to get the city of Sunnyside to do an environmental (impact statement),” Mendoza said. “There will be millions of gallons of manure brought into Sunnyside near where people live. We believe any time you do this, there will be an impact.”
Mendoza said many of the safety measures on Pacific Ag's checklist are not specific enough. An environmental impact statement, or EIS, would require a deeper analysis of the project’s impact and possible alternatives.
For example, Mendoza said, Pacific Ag was not specific about which liners will be used for digestate ponds and what kinds of technologies will be used for monitoring, wastewater management and operation of the anaerobic digesters.
She hopes the appeal will cause Pacific Ag and regulatory agencies to provide more detail.
“We don’t think they’ve shared enough info,” Mendoza said. “We think public oversight is important.”
Ultimately, Mendoza does not want a biomethane plant that uses animal manure to be built. She argued that paying farmers for their manure will lead to more animals, more methane emissions from those animals and more manure.
“There are much better ways to address global warming and reduce greenhouse gases,” Mendoza said. “We believe in the long run it would be better to change the way manure is managed rather than using manure liquification.”
Process for environmental regulation
Sunnyside issued a mitigated determination of nonsignificance, or MDNS, essentially allowing the project to proceed after its first environmental review.
The MDNS was issued as part of the State Environmental Policy Act process. Any project that may affect the environment must go through the policy act process.
It begins with those in charge of the project submitting an environmental checklist -- answers to a set of questions about environmental impacts. A lead agency then decides whether there is little potential harm to the environment — an MDNS — or the possibility for harm to the environment — a determination of significance — depending on the severity and likelihood of environmental harm.
If a determination of significance is issued, the project is also subject to an environmental impact statement. Community members and local governments can comment on the EIS through required public meetings and hearings.
In the case of the proposed biomethane plant, Sunnyside acted as the lead agency, said Trevor Martin, the city’s community and economic development director.
Martin said the city received Pacific Ag’s environmental checklist and sent it to various agencies, including the Department of Transportation, Department of Ecology and Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency, for comment before issuing the MDNS.
Pacific Ag will likely need more permits as planning, engineering and construction go forward, Martin added. The city of Sunnyside does not regulate every environmental detail, he said, and state agencies would be involved in future permitting.
Martin did note that the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency did not provide comments. The lack of comments was a point of concern for Mendoza, who had hoped the agency would.
Sunnyside will stand by the MDNS.
“We plan to defend and uphold our SEPA,” Martin said.
This story has been updated to correct information about the Aug. 23 appeal.
