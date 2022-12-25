Just ahead of Thanksgiving, a little bit of Hollywood paid a visit to the Yakima Valley.
On Thanksgiving day, actor Jennifer Garner posted a short video from earlier that week of people packing Thanksgiving meals for distribution to families in the Lower Valley. Garner is an ambassador with Save the Children and on its board of trustees. Save the Children brought her to town to help with Thanksgiving meals.
But that Instagram video represented a small piece of the patchwork of outreach efforts, food distribution, community engagement and classes that makes up the Yakima Valley Partners for Education.
The partnership includes educators from Heritage University and some Lower Valley school districts, Save the Children, Strive Together and Berea College. The group collaborates with several other community organizations like Nuestra Casa, Catholic Charities, People for People, Yakima Neighborhood Health and other educational institutions.
“This is really the only time in my career that I can think of a time when so many movers and shakers, as far as organizations go, have come together, and have sustained a conversation with a common goal,” said Mabton School District Superintendent Joseph Castilleja, a founding member of the partnership.
By weaving together these threads of targeted community engagement, the group aims to create equity and opportunities for hundreds of Lower Valley students and residents.
There was an idea
Though it’s a relatively new group, YVPE formed out of a desire to tackle long-standing issues in the Valley: How to improve educational outcomes for students? How to make sure everyone has food and housing? How to reach people across language barriers?
Suzy Diaz, the partnership’s director and director of collective impact at Heritage University in Toppenish, serves as the “backbone” of the organization.
She said the seeds for the project were planted during a community conversation in Grandview. Henry Strom, the superintendent of Grandview School District, asked who was willing to do the work to improve educational outcomes.
Diaz later called Strom up to discuss the possibility of a partnership, with Save the Children playing a key role in supporting the group. The idea was to bring together a team of people all working toward improving educational outcomes in Yakima’s Lower Valley. Initially, the focus was on early literacy and third grade reading levels.
Strom was eager to spread the idea -- so eager that he nearly jumped across an escalator at the Bellevue Square Mall to tell his longtime friend and colleague Castilleja about it. The men were in the area for a superintendents conference, and the news could not wait.
“So, you know when he was excited about something, I knew I needed to know what we were talking about here,” Castilleja said.
With Heritage University as a backbone and Save the Children as a patron, the early partnership included Grandview, Mabton and Sunnyside school districts.
The partnership launched in 2020, just ahead of the pandemic, Diaz said. The pandemic highlighted some immediate needs in the community, including food security and digital connectivity so kids could attend school remotely. Those quickly became cornerstones of the partnership’s work.
Currently, the partnership includes work in early literacy, food security, digital connectivity, health, family engagement and resource access. Various work groups focus on each area. Granger School District has since joined, and the group could further expand to schools across the Valley.
YVPE has only two official staff members — Diaz and a community liaison. The partnership works with more than a dozen community organizations and institutions.
One of the organization’s mantras is “cradle to career,” meaning it is dedicated to aiding students from the start of their life through their early careers, approximately around age 26, Diaz said. But because educational outcomes are inextricable with students’ families and neighborhoods, the partnership also provides resources to help the overall community.
Collective impact
YVPE organized under the collective impact model. Collective impact involves several different groups all working toward the same goal and collaborating with one another.
Castilleja and Strom said the concept of collective impact was one of the most attractive parts of the partnership. Each is naturally interested in their neighboring districts and cares about their success.
The overall goal of the partnership is to improve educational outcomes for Lower Valley students. In a way, it’s an initiative toward equity, a huge topic of conversation in education and beyond.
“I think it's safe to say that that's probably the center of just about everything we do, is the equity conversation,” Castilleja said.
But as YVPE leaders pointed out, it’s incredibly difficult to achieve education equity without first meeting the basic needs of children and their families.
The majority of the 12,500 students in the school districts involved in the partnership are considered low income, according to data from the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. Most of the districts also have disproportionately high levels of homeless, migrant and English language learner students compared to statewide averages.
The partnership is working to find easier ways to spread resources across the area. Only certain organizations have the infrastructure to handle a truck full of donated food, for example. But needs are more widespread. Diaz said she would like the partnership to work with Save the Children to improve distribution.
Save the Children was an early partner and a critical patron. Catti Alvarez-Padilla, Washington state assistant director for the nonprofit, said the organization has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding to YVPE over the years and remains committed to its vision.
Save the Children’s main work within the partnership is largely focused on early literacy. The group offers home visits to deliver books and share educational resources with families. It also oversees a kindergarten readiness program and has three full-time staff members within the Grandview School District.
By the end of the school year, Save the Children aims to reach 150 families through its main programming, Alvarez-Padilla said.
By community, for community
From the earliest conversations about the partnership, its leaders understood that it would need to involve the whole community.
“Educational outcomes are not the responsibility of educators just by themselves,” Diaz said. “A community owns its educational outcomes.”
But often communities lack the resources to improve those outcomes. Or if they are available, many community members are unaware or do not have immediate access to them, Diaz said.
The impact of the partnership’s work can be difficult to measure because of its multi-branched approach. The group uses data to try to measure some of its impact, but initiatives like improving third grade literacy rates will need to be studied over years.
Each work group follows the guidelines of plan, do, study, act, Diaz said. They come up with a potential way to provide community resources, implement it, then see what worked and what needs to change.
“It's a continual loop of measuring what we're doing and being reflective and intentional with what we're doing,” Diaz said.
Community feedback is a vital part of that method. The group surveys community members after classes or events to understand what worked for families and what could change, Diaz said.
She’s heard the small but meaningful ways their work reached people. When the group gave out gift cards to families for grocery shopping, one family said they were able to purchase more fresh produce. Another woman who took computer classes was able to use computer software to create receipts for her husband’s business instead of writing them by hand.
Claudia Martinez completed computer classes at Nuestra Casa, organized by the partnership. She said she used to be intimidated by computers, afraid that if she clicked the wrong thing it would cause it to malfunction. But through the class she learned the basics of digital literacy.
Now she can send emails to agencies instead of going there in person. After she finished the class, she began working with Nuestra Casa assisting people applying for the Washington Immigrant Relief Fund. She also works with the new cohort of computer class students, helping them acquire the skills she recently gained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.