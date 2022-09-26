Plans for the Toppenish Mural Society are clear: Restore the murals and revive the annual Mural-In-A-Day event where several artists gather to paint a mural in a single day.
For decades the Lower Valley city of Toppenish thrived on its downtown Western theme and the numerous murals telling of the area’s early settlement and culture. Tourists abounded, and at one time could view the murals from a horse-drawn wagon.
But over time, energy behind the mural society waned, the murals became worn by the weather and eventually the annual Mural-In-A-Day ended.
Now new life is being breathed back into the mural society with a plan to restore and seal all the murals in town and to revive the annual Mural-In-A-Day event.
That plan has gotten a $50,000 boost from T-Mobile as part of the company’s effort to support local projects in rural areas.
More than 45 well-wishers gathered at the Old Timers Plaza in downtown Toppenish last Thursday to witness T-Mobile pass the check to the mural society and hear about the restoration project’s progress.
Among those attending were Toppenish Mayor Elpidia Saavedra and state Reps. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger, and Chris Corry, R-Yakima.
“This is a substantial donation to be working with,” said mural society treasurer Teri Martin.
So far, four murals have been restored or touched up, with a fifth on tap for restoration work, Martin said.
The cost of just touching up those murals is $20,000. That doesn’t include the protective sealant that will be applied to preserve them, she said.
But that’s not all. Many of the inscriptions describing the murals are damaged or have been removed. Those will be replaced as well as the mural society continues fundraising efforts, said Janet Mayer, vice president of the mural society and owner of Blue Sky Market in town.
She said eventually a social media project will be launched, with each mural having a QR code providing digital access to a recording about the artwork.
“So somebody could take their phone and listen about the mural,” she said.
Just blocks away from the downtown gathering was where Don Brown and his wife, Janice, were painting a second mural on Blue Sky Market at 116 Chehalis Ave.
The mural depicts the store as it was in 1943 with an emphasis on its meat counter, which was added about that time.
This will be the 80th mural painted in the city, dubbed “Where the West Still Lives.”
On Thursday, Janice worked from a mobile scaffold, brushing in meat prices while Don worked from the ground, painting shelved items.
Don said he’s happy to see the renewed interest in the murals and efforts to bring back the Mural-In-A-Day event, which he’s participated in over the years.
“I probably helped out on at least 15 of these and I think I’ve done about five murals myself in town,” he said.
But most of all, he’s glad the restoration project is underway.
“It’s awesome — murals don’t hold up forever,” he said. “You can get about eight years out of one, maybe 10, then you’ve got to start touching them up.”
Don said many accomplished artists have worked on the murals throughout the years.
“It would be nice to keep their work preserved so people could see it,” he said.
