Drilling will begin next month on two new wells in the city of Mabton, a community which has been beleaguered with drinking water issues for years.
Community members have voiced concerns about a rotten-egg smell and bad taste to the tap water in recent weeks, with more than 100 people attending a raucous City Council meeting on Tuesday.
At the city council meeting, officials said there are no health effects and no detectable contamination in the water. Engineering and water system operator contractors discussed possible long-term and short term solutions.
Jamin Ankney, a project manager and engineer for Gray and Osborne, said drilling will begin next month on a project that will build two new wells for Mabton – Wells 7 and 8.
The wells will be 155 feet deep and access a new aquifer with water rights the city acquired in 2017, Ankney said. Those wells will give the city a larger water source and, potentially, help address the taste and odor issue.
In a July 21 interview, Ankney said the effect of the new wells is difficult to predict. Hydrogeographic analysis indicated the wells might produce 200 gallons per minute, as much as Wells 4 and 6. But Ankney said until the wells are operating, officials won’t know for sure. They won’t be completed until late 2024 or early 2025, he said.
They will cost about $2.2 million – Ankney estimated that around 2/3 of the funding would be in the form of grants and 1/3 would be in loans the city would need to pay back.
Gray and Osborne contracts with the city to do much of its engineering planning, including for water system improvements.
Ankney said Mabton has actively worked to improve it infrastructure for water over the past 15 years.
“You compare it to other cities this size. You guys are in a really good infrastructure situation,” Osborne said. “You have 800,000 gallon capacity. That’s city-of-Yakima-capacity. That’s huge.”
Ankney said the city replaced a portion of its water pipes, built a new reservoir, drilled Well 6 and made repairs to Well 4 in the last decade.
Mabton’s water main and valve replacement project was primarily funded by USDA grants and cost nearly $3 million, according to a document on the city's website. It replaced several water mains, the pipes that take water from the wells to individual homes, Ankney said.
The city built a new reservoir as well, one that was completed around five years ago. That project cost more than $2 million and was funded by government grants and a loan from the DOH, according to a document on the city's website.
The city made repairs to Well 4 after trouble with its electrical equipment rendered it less effective. In 2016, the city brought its most recent well, Well 6, online, Ankney said.
He said after five or six months of operation, the well began to pull up sand from the aquifer, destroying the pump. The city had to conduct emergency work to solve the problem.
A DOH profile on the project said the new well was intended to produce 1,000 gallons per minute, as much as Well 5, but that it produces less after the damages.
Residents raise concerns
Residents said they are concerned with both the water quality and their utility bills.
Outside of a food pantry on July 21, many residents stopped to share their experiences. Maria Guillen said she has only lived in Mabton for four years but has noticed a yellow color in her water. She added that she’s noticed rashes if she uses it to bathe.
Adriana Luna, a resident who spoke at the Tuesday city council meeting, said her children had also experienced rashes after using the water. Maria Reyna, another resident at the food pantry, said her family showers and rinses off with bottled water to avoid any issues.
Celia Diaz, another Mabton resident, said the water has the same taste and odor issue during the summer, but that this year has been particularly bad.
Not everyone has noticed issues. One resident, Sally Garza, said she has never had a problem with the water’s smell. Garza has lived in Mabton for decades and always lets her water run before using it.
Department of Health (DOH) officials have said that flushing a house’s pipes – removing the aerators on the tips of faucets and running the water for 5-10 minutes – could help the taste and odor.
Explanation from experts
Mabton contracts its water system operations to Valley Water Services, a company with state certified technicians that tests city water and keep it compliance with DOH safety standards.
Bennett Osborne, who manages Valley Water Services, spoke at the Tuesday city council meeting.
Osborne said he first learned of the taste and odor issues on July 13 after a complaint to the Yakima Health District. He said those issues did not pose health risks and there has been no sign of contamination.
“We have found no evidence of contamination at any of the taps we have tested,” Osborne said. “There are certain types of treatments we can do to solve taste and odor problems. Remember, taste and odor problems are not hazardous.”
Water is normally tested every two weeks for dangerous bacteria, Osborne said, and residents can view those results in a DOH database. He added that no reason for the smell had been found, making solutions less straightforward, and that there is no easy fix.
Osborne did identify a source of the foul-smelling water. Mabton has three operating wells, called Well 4, 5 and 6. He said Well 5 produces the most water and has the worst smelling water and during period of high water usage, like hot summer months, more of Well 5's water is used.
Osborne said he has worked with city public works staff to treat water in the wells with calcium hypochlorite, flush pipes, increase chlorination and shut off Well 5, which has reduced water pressure at times. Other solutions include reducing water usage and drilling new wells.
The city council meeting was the first he’d heard of any discoloration issues, Osborne said. He said those could be caused by the city’s pipes but emphasized that the pipes were not the source of taste and odor issues with the water.
City officials' response
Some residents were frustrated at the meeting. The audience was limited to around 20 people after Police Chief Eduardo Garcia announced that a larger crowd would be a fire safety hazard in the small city council chambers.
Community member Esperanza Aviles called for a larger meeting with a certified interpreter so residents could voice their opinions and get their questions answered. She said some residents did not have the technology to access the information online.
Mayor Rachel Ruelas said she had not anticipated the large crowd and the city council meeting had to stay in the council’s chambers so it could be streamed online. She said she would have set up something outside if she knew in advance.
Ruelas also answered questions about utility bills. Many residents have raised concerns about their utility bills, saying they paid over $200 while also buying bottled water for drinking. On July 21, for example, Diaz said she paid around $250 on her last utility bill and Reyna said she paid more than $200.
Ruelas said utility bills charge for a combination of sewer, garbage and water, as well as service charges for those utilities and urged residents to look closely at the costs listed on the bill.
She said the city is in the process of outsourcing garbage services so that city utility bills would be lower. Mabton residents would be charged by a different utility provider.
One resident who did not give their name during public comment called for a discount on utility bills while the taste and odor issues persisted.
“We can’t give a discount,” Ruelas said.
Mabton has taken on numerous infrastructure projects to improve its water and sewer systems, but those often include loans that the city must repay. Ruelas added that the city has not raised rates while she has been in office.
“I did not raise water rates,” Ruelas said. “As long as I’m here and we don’t have to raise rates, we won’t.”
She ended the meeting by calling for residents to come together and advocate for the city in front of the state government in Olympia.
