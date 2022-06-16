Debbie Zabell made history on Monday when the Toppenish City Council swore her in as the first female city manager in the city’s history.
“It’s an honor to be selected as the city’s next city manager. I am also honored that the council has put their trust in me,” Zabell said. “As far as being the first female, I am grateful and eager to serve our community and I am committed to seeing changes that will have a lasting impact.”
Zabell has served as Toppenish’s interim city manager since March 11 after former City Manager Lance Hoyt resigned. She has worked in Toppenish off and on for 15 years and was previously the administrative services director from May 2019, until her appointment as interim city manager in the spring.
Zabell will be paid an annual salary of $134,625.
The city manager oversees city departments and staff, including police, fire, water, sewage, building review and inspection services, a cemetery and land use. Toppenish’s population is 8,774, according to the most recent census.
The city manager also works closely with the City Council, enforcing local ordinances and attending City Council meetings. Zabell envisions the city manager as a facilitator and organizer, helping those she works with.
“Helping council to meet their goals, that’s the first priority,” Zabell said. “Next is … work with each department to help them provide the services they provide. We have brilliant employees and they have such great ideas, so it’s helping them to see their ideas come to fruition.”
Zabell has already forged a strong, collaborative relationship with the City Council to achieve these goals.
“She is a person of integrity, who seeks and desires to use her experience and skills for the continual improvement of the City,” said Mayor Elpidia Saavedra in a news release. “She has proven to be intrinsically knowledgeable of the city’s most pressing needs, challenges and goals.”
That intrinsic knowledge comes from diverse experiences and a deep knowledge of the city’s operations.
Zabell first began her work for the city in 2007 as the deputy finance director and city clerk; her work also included human resources. In 2012, Zabell left Toppenish to become the assistant city manager in Edgewood, a city near Tacoma.
After a phone call from Toppenish in 2014, however, Zabell and her husband returned to Eastern Washington and she became the city’s finance director.
“It was the best decision we ever made,” Zabell said.
Zabell’s immediate goal is to fully staff the city government — she is doing “double duty” as administrative services director and city manager. Zabell hopes to catch up on deferred maintenance throughout Toppenish and build community relationships with many local and regional organizations.
Zabell is particularly excited to work with the City Council and help enact the positive changes they want to bring to the community. City council members seem equally enthusiastic to collaborate with her.
“We’re just lucky to have her. She comes with a lot of experience,” said Council member Naila Duval. “I believe in her leadership.”
