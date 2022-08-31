The death of a Toppenish woman found June 24 in a car near a Wapato tire shop has been ruled a homicide.
The manner of death for Anna Mae Comenout is homicide, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Wednesday, and the cause of her death is homicidal violence.
There are five manners of death — natural, accident, suicide, homicide and undetermined. Cause of death is the injury or disease that leads to death.
Comenout, 38, was found in the back seat of a car near a tire shop on Donald Road around 12:30 p.m. June 24. Wapato Police Chief Nolan Wentz has said Comenout was in distress and was unresponsive. Emergency responders administered CPR, but Comenout was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wentz said in early July that Comenout did not have obvious injuries, but there was blood in the car. A family member was at the scene.
Investigators had been awaiting histology, toxicology and forensic pathology reports after the coroner’s office was unable to determine the cause or manner of death at the autopsy.
Comenout was laid to rest early this week. The FBI and Yakama Nation Tribal Police are investigating, the FBI has said. Comenout was a citizen of the Yakama Nation so Wapato police turned the case over to the FBI, which is responsible for investigating the most serious crimes within Indian Country.
