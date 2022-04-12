Elizabeth Alba is now Sunnyside’s permanent city manager.
The City Council unanimously selected Alba during Monday night’s regular business meeting, according to a news release.
She has served as interim city manager since former City Manager Martin Casey left in August 2021.
“After evaluating her six months as interim as well as her success with city budget and handling of the COVID rule changes, council felt she was indeed the correct candidate,” the release said.
She will be paid $140,000 a year.
There were no other applicants.
"During the interim she made such a good showing we all agreed no other applicant was required," said Mayor Dean Broersma.
Alba began working in the city’s finance department in May 2016 and soon became the department’s head, the release said.
Alba helped administer the municipal court in 2018. She came under fire earlier this for the way she replaced longtime Municipal Court Judge Steve Michels.
She didn’t renew his contract in December but lagged in appointing a replacement, which briefly left the bench vacant and resulted in several misdemeanor cases being dismissed against a single suspect.
Troy Lee was appointed municipal court judge in late January.
