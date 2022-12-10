With the groundbreaking ceremony out of the way, construction of the new Prosser Memorial Hospital building has started.
The new building is expected to be finished by 2024 and will replace the current one, which has been in operation since 1947.
A lack of space in the existing building, shared patient rooms and deterioration including deficient plumbing contributed to the need to move to a new building, officials said.
Stephen Kenny, chairman of the Prosser Memorial Board of Commissioners, said plans for a new building started years ago. In 2017, PMH purchased 33 acres next to Interstate 82 and North Gap Road for the project.
“We’re kind of limited in how much we can expand since the current building sits on a hill and is surrounded by developed land,” he said. “We remodeled in the ’90s but even then it wasn’t every part of the building. Some sections of the building are nearing 75 years in age.”
Modern medical monitoring equipment, imaging technology like MRI machines and even modern hospital beds have all outgrown many of PMH’s rooms and departments, which were built without the new equipment in mind.
This has led to overcrowding inside the hospital, confined work spaces for health care providers and difficulty meeting Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
The cost of the project is about $112 million. Roughly $32 million has been put forward by PMH. This includes a $25.5 million cash contribution, a $5 million capital lease and the purchase of the land in 2017, which cost just over $1.7 million. The remaining $80.5 million was covered by three loans and a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
PMH is spending $292,000 annually on maintenance and repairs of the current building.
Prosser has a public hospital district, and hospital leadership could have presented Prosser taxpayers with a levy or a bond to help fund the new hospital. Craig Marks, chief operating officer for PMH, said both he and the board of commissioners wanted to avoid this.
“We made a decision early on that although we are a public entity, we did not want to add any additional tax burden on to our local residents for this project,” Marks said. “We have been working hard to save all of our money that we’ve earned over the years … We’ve been successful in saving those dollars. Because of this, we got the attention of the USDA. They looked at our performance and said ‘You know what, this is a project we definitely want to be a part of.’”
Marks said the process for securing USDA funding was rigorous. After determining USDA loans would be the most feasible funding model, Mark said USDA officials visited PMH to assess the hospital’s needs, deficiencies and ability to operate and maintain the new hospital.
After more than a year’s worth of assessments, tests and studies, PMH was able to secure three multimillion-dollar loans and a $1 million grant from the USDA.
The new, 88,000-square-foot building will be more than 30,000 square feet larger than the current one. Most of this additional room will be used to expand the hospital’s cardiology clinic, add larger and better-equipped surgical suites and make inpatient rooms private.
PMH will remain a 25-bed hospital.
Although hospital systems in the area like Astria Health have recently ramped down their cardiology services due to staffing shortages as well as supply and labor costs, Marks said he doesn’t see Prosser as the right place for these services to be offered.
“It’s not our intent to fill that void. Our intent is really to take care of the unmet needs that are out there,” Marks said. “There are some services that we will continue to grow and expand but we are going to stay in our lane. We’re not going to try and do heart caths and open heart surgeries; that’s not appropriate for us. We’re going to try and take care of the primary care needs of our local community.”
The decision to stick to current services and expand them rather than focus on bringing new services was made with the community in mind, Marks said. In recent years, PMH’s staff has been growing and so has the number of hospital admissions, lab procedures and births. Between 2020 and 2021 the amount of annual surgeries almost doubled, from 1,196 to 2,148.
This led PMH’s leadership to place a greater emphasis on supporting the services already offered at the hospital.
“All of our board meetings are open to the public and we are governed by seven commissioners who are part of the community, and folks talk to them all the time about their thoughts on what we are doing,” Marks said. “Also most of our staff lives in this community so they also understand what the community needs. They have all been thoroughly involved in the design of the project. We as health care experts also look at the population and what their needs are now and what they will be.”
The new hospital campus will include a medical office building for specialists that will house areas for sleep studies, cardiac rehab and oncology services.
The current PMH building will be in operation until the move to the new building. After the move is complete, Kenny says, PMH plans to demolish the building and sell the land, possibly for residential development.
“This has been a long time coming,” Kenny said. “The board has done all that there is to do and participate in all the events and programs necessary to get this off the ground. We are all looking forward to the new building and to helping the quality of life in the community go up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.