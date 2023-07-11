WAPATO — Safety was the first word on everyone’s mind as officials gathered near the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and Jones Road to break ground on a new roundabout Monday.
Cones and equipment were arranged near the intersection where three deaths and more than 50 collisions happened between 2001 and 2021.
Officials and staff from the Yakama Nation and state Department of Transportation are collaborating to put in at least four roundabouts on the U.S. 97 corridor to increase vehicle and pedestrian safety. The roundabout on U.S. 97 and Jones Road will be the second and will be completed in the fall.
“Safety (is) the most important thing,” said Portia Shields, assistant manager for the Yakama Nation Department of Natural Resources. “We’ve been working on this for a number of years.”
Construction has already begun. One lane of traffic will be open in each direction on U.S. 97 and Jones Road will be closed periodically. Speed limits on U.S. 97 will be lower near the construction.
Brian White, a WSDOT assistant administrator, said roundabouts improve pedestrian and vehicle safety. They slow down vehicles and allow pedestrians to cross one direction of traffic at a time. More dangerous head-on and T-bone vehicle collisions are eliminated.
“I know at least a dozen people that have been hit at this intersection,” said HollyAnna DeCoteau Littlebull, who has been involved in the project and other traffic safety efforts. “We’re chipping away one intersection at a time.”
Littlebull was the tribal traffic safety coordinator for the Yakama Nation Department of Natural Resources, and will still be involved in traffic safety as the new assistant director of the Northwest Tribal Technical Assistance Program.
Between 2001 and 2021, there were more than 700 collisions and almost two dozen fatalities on U.S. 97 between Lateral A and Larue Road, according to WSDOT. Shields said WSDOT and the Yakama Nation began working together to develop a solution years ago.
That included community outreach, listening sessions and surveys, she said. Shields said a majority were in favor of adding roundabouts.
The first one was built on McDonald Road and U.S. 97 in 2021. White said WSDOT has counted more than 10 million vehicles have passed through that roundabout and only five collisions have occurred.
Shields said residents who live nearby have praised the easier and safer driving brought by that roundabout.
“We’ve had positive responses from the community,” she said. “It’s not going to stop here. We’re going to keep going in the name of safety.”
Future projects
After finishing the roundabout on U.S. 97 and Jones Road this year, officials will begin work to the north, where U.S. 97 intersects Lateral A, in 2024.
Roundabouts are also planned at the intersections of U.S. 97 and State Route 22, U.S. 97 and Larue Road and SR 22 and State Route 223.
Yakama Nation and WSDOT staff have also been working on the Heritage Connectivity Trails, a 150-mile trail network aimed at improving pedestrian safety and travel in the Lower Yakima Valley.
Littlebull said there are also plans for a smart corridor along U.S. 97 between Union Gap and Larue Road. Littlebull was part of a team that installed a new traffic sensor near Larue Road and U.S. 97 that provides data on traffic and road conditions.
The smart corridor would “utilize different types of technology to get more information to the drivers,” Littlebull said.
Sensors could send drivers information about road conditions when visibility is low or there are hazards. Littlebull said the smart corridor could include signs telling drivers their speed and if they needed to slow down.
Those projects are still being planned and designed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.