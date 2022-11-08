You’ll find few people with more experiences or more miles under their belt than Ray Vining. Born in the Yakima Valley, Vining has spent most of his life — but by no means all of it — in Grandview.
A Vietnam War veteran, Vining worked as a teacher in Grandview and in Alaska, while volunteering for years with the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo and Boy Scouts.
After moving back to Grandview from Alaska, Vining continued volunteering and donating his time to the community as curator for the Grandview Museum and president of Main Street Grandview, an organization that is working to revitalize the city’s downtown.
When he’s not pruning roses or serving the community, he can be found building and coding robots in his basement.
Where would you say you’re from?
I’d say I was from Grandview. A majority of my life has been here. In 1946, I was born here, but there were no hospitals, so I was born in Yakima. This is where my parents lived. My dad had come home from World War II and was working for his father. It quickly became evident that the farm wasn’t big enough for both of them, so he started working as a surveyor for the Roza Irrigation District and got a job surveying for the Northern Pacific Railroad. We moved over to the wet side for a while.
You did a lot of things and went a lot of places. You served in the Navy. How was that?
The Navy had always been a part of my life because my dad was a Naval aviator, amongst other things. At 17, I decided I might as well join the Navy. As soon as I turned 17, I went up and joined the Navy. As it turned out, my dad was the officer who swore me in. I got to go through boot camp as a teenager during Christmas break. I finished up boot camp and an opportunity came along to apply for the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps, or NROTC.
My first tour in the Navy was on a destroyer out of Long Beach ... Got in a lot of qualifications, became an officer of the deck. My second tour duty, at the time almost everybody got in country orders to Vietnam.
My in-country orders were to a permanently afloat staff at Yankee Station, which was off the coast of North Vietnam. Our job was to pretty much stay there and monitor and direct the auxiliary part of the Navy underway for replenishment. I was on a really small staff, there were 22 people on the staff and 17 of them worked for me as radio men.
I had a chance to see lots and lots of different ports. At the time, my brother was stationed in the Philippines. I get into the Philippines, one time I’m walking down the street and I said “Boy, that guy looks familiar.” I knew he was there, but I didn’t know where. I got closer and closer and went “Dang, that’s my brother.”
He got a chance to go to Hong Kong with us one time on a quick cruise. While we were there, we got a note from my dad telling us the farm next to his was on sale and asking if we wanted to buy it.
I said “Well, Marv, we’re not doing much with our money, we might as well.” That’s what brought me back to Grandview.
(Serving in the Navy) was a great learning experience, I don’t regret a minute of it. What was tough was coming home because military people weren’t liked. While I was a midshipman we’d had rocks thrown at us and been spit on. You get back into civilian life and some of my old friends who had managed to avoid the draft — by and large, nobody wanted to see you. So I hid out on the farm and, as I point out in there, I think my redemption was probably the fair. Coming down and working on that.
What made you get involved with the fair?
Well, it was a memory of mine, with my grandmother taking me there. She took all of her grandchildren there. I remember reaching up and holding her hand. The lights and the popcorn and the carnivals and the smell of the cattle and the shavings. It still is this piece of gold in my mind.
When I looked at it as an older person, it had been on tough times. I had an opportunity to volunteer and I did. I did a little bit and it was kind of fun, so I did a little bit more and started to meet a few people.
By the time the fair was looking a little better, I was feeling a little better. I began to see the value in working together with people. I came, later, to the realization that I would rather meet people over hammer and nails than cocktails anytime because, to me, it’s a heck of a lot more fun to work together, to do something good, then to stand around and talk. Later on, I stuck with the fair and became its treasurer.
I was on the board, they said “Why don’t you run for president?’ I said “OK.”
What got you involved in working with community again at the museum and at Main Street Grandview?
It started off, we took a class through WSU — their Master Gardener program. I’ve always been in farming, so I thought, this will be fun. And it was. Then Mike Carpenter, who was then the recreation director for the city of Grandview said “Ray, we really need someone to take care of the Rose Garden.”
He knew me from the work I’d done with the fair. I said, “How hard can it be? OK, I’ll do it.”
For five or six years, including this last winter, I’ve pruned the rose garden. A couple of us pruned it, and four or five of us would deadhead during the summer. This summer, with other responsibilities, it got to be too much. I had to give it up.
What made you start working with Main Street Grandview?
There are lots of reasons for it. The city has invested a lot of money in the infrastructure of Grandview. There’s a lot to be done in bringing buildings back.
Grandview was built for the horse and buggy and it adapted to the car until World War II ended and President Eisenhower decided we needed a freeway system, which was all good until people figured out they could go to Yakima and shop. Then they built a mall in the Tri-Cities and then the mall in Union Gap and the dollars were flowing out of town at a fairly fast rate.
Businesses could not afford to invest in facades. Anchor businesses like Sears and Roebuck or J.C. Penny’s in town vanished. People were driving to the bigger stores. Why have the small stores here in town? You didn’t need it anymore. There was nobody paying for the advertising that small businesses were slumming off of before.
So their money went into surviving and didn’t go into advertising. It didn’t go into building maintenance, it didn’t go into façade maintenance and everything has decayed. We’ve got to figure out how to reverse that trend, maybe as boutique businesses, maybe it’s art businesses. I know if we don’t try anything, I know what results we will get.
Other folks are seeing the value in it, getting behind us. One family offered us a building for a year to help us get our feet on the ground and get some incubator businesses, put together a makers space for downtown businesses, so they can have tools in there they can’t afford to have in their own businesses. With incubator businesses, it’ll help us help them by saying “if you want to get in here, you have to have a business plan. This is what goes into a business plan.”
... I think a lot of it is bringing people together. The people that are on our board are fantastic, they work really well together, and they’re attracting other people. As long as you keep working toward a goal and you try your very best to be kind in everything you do, you’ll continue to attract people.
