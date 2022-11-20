Granger's early days

The city of Granger was named after its founder, Walter N. Granger. He also founded the nearby towns of Sunnyside and Zillah, and helped turn the dry Yakima Valley into an agricultural oasis with the construction of the 62-mile-long Sunnyside Canal.

Long before Granger's arrival, the area was home to the Yakama, who camped nearby in the area where Satus Creek meets the Yakima River.

What put Granger on the map was not its proximity to newly irrigated land, it was a massive clay pit. At the height of production, Granger was creating the bricks that would go on to build much of Yakima Valley as well as the Columbia Basin irrigation project.

A massive ad campaign designed to help populate the town was printed in newspapers across the state. The campaign brought hundreds of new residents to Granger in the early 20th century.

These new residents would create the first semblance of infrastructure for the city and go on to work in nearby ranches, farms and the brickyard which processed Granger's clay. The city was incorporated in 1909.

During the 20th century, the town's population would continue to grow slowly. In 1990, Granger had a population of 2,053, a number which grew to 3,624 by 2020.

Sources: historylink.org, U.S Census Bureau, Yakima Herald-Republic archives.