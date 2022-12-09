A car slid on ice and struck a Toppenish School District bus Thursday morning, but there were no injuries and the bus was not damaged, said Transportation Director Blaine Thorington.
The incident occurred in the morning near the intersection of North Track Road and Goldendale Avenue, Thorington said.
The crash was a minor fender-bender, there were no students on the bus nor any damage to the bus, he said.
“I looked at the bus when it was in the shop and there was nothing on it,” he said. “You couldn’t even tell (it was in an accident).”
