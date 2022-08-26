Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a brush fire Friday afternoon in the 1600 block of Medicine Valley Road near White Swan.
As of 7:30 p.m., Yakima County Fire District 5 said the fire was contained and evacuation levels were lifted. Crews were mopping up.
The wind-driven fire grew to at least 1,000 acres, the fire district said. Roads northwest of Hawk Road and Medicine Valley Road were closed earlier in the evening, said Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Swallow.
Emergency personnel from the sheriff’s office, Yakima Nation Tribal Police Department, Yakima Valley Emergency Management, Fire District 5 and the Selah and Naches fire departments were among those on scene.
A helicopter and multiple planes were in the sky dropping water on the fire.
The cause of the fire was unknown.
According to a post on the Mt. Adams School District Facebook page, all students, staff, athletes and coaches were evacuated from White Swan High School.
