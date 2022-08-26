Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a brush fire Friday afternoon in the 1600 block of Medicine Valley Road near White Swan, according to a post on the Yakima County Fire District 5 Facebook page.
As of 4:40 p.m., the wind-driven fire was about 1,000 acres, the fire district said.
Level 3 (go now) evacuation orders were issue for: West White Swan Road north to Branch Road and everything west of Wesley Road/
Level 2 (get set) evacuation notices were in effect for: Fort Simcoe Road north to West White Swan Road and west of Signal Peak Road, including the community of White Swan.
Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to the area and the fire (or other danger) is moving closer. A mandatory evacuation order may be issued at any time. Residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the area, or, be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
The cause of the fire was unknown.
