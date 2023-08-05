Authorities are still working to identify a body that was found south of Toppenish.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy Wednesday determined that the badly decomposed body was that of a man who was 25 to 35 years old with crushing injuries to his head and torso. The manner of death remains undetermined, Curtice said, and authorities will be looking for dental records to identify him.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were called to Yost Road near U.S. Highway 97, about a mile and a half outside Toppenish, Aug. 1 for a report of a body. The remains were found in a ditch, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said in an earlier interview.
The sheriff’s office will investigate the case unless it is determined that the man is an enrolled Native American, Schilperoort said, at which time it will be referred to the Yakama Nation Tribal Police or the FBI, Schilperoort said.
