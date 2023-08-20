An appeal of an environmental decision issued by the city of Sunnyside on a proposed biomethane facility will not be discussed in an upcoming hearing.
The document that was appealed, a Mitigated Determination of Nonsignificance, cannot be appealed right now because it is not a development permit, according to a notice issued by the city.
Friends of Toppenish Creek, a local nonprofit that filed an appeal for the MDNS on July 6, has called for a more detailed examination of the environmental impacts and more public oversight of the Sunnyside renewable natural gas plant, which would be built by Oregon-based Pacific Ag along Sunnyside Mabton Road.
Nearby residents have raised their own concerns about the proposed plant.
The city's notice was published Aug. 16 and said the MDNS, a part of the state’s environmental review policy, is meant to be advisory, not a development permit.
That notice adds that the application for this appeal is canceled and will not be discussed at a hearing originally scheduled for Aug. 23.
Trevor Martin, Sunnyside’s community and economic development director, sent the cancellation notice. He said there would probably be an opportunity for public meetings or hearings during the permitting process.
“Development permits all have an appeal element and can be appealed to different parties. I am not sure when that appeal would take place,” Martin said.
Planning is underway for the 50-acre plant, which will use a digestor to process manure and other agricultural waste from up to 25 local dairies and turn it into natural gas.
That gas will be used as fuel and distributed through an existing natural gas pipeline, and digestate — the solid byproduct of the digestor — will be sold as fertilizer.
The facility would be in the Port of Sunnyside, just south of the intersection of Alexander Road and Sunnyside Mabton Road. The city and the Port of Sunnyside are together providing $12 million in funding for project’s infrastructure.
Proponents say the facility will bring tax revenue and jobs to Sunnyside. At a 2022 City Council meeting, it was estimated that the plant would create 55 full-time jobs. Dairy advocates said local dairymen could be paid for their manure. They also said the facility will help reduce methane emissions from manure lagoons.
Manure from cattle can be processed in large, uncovered, anaerobic lagoons, where it is broken down without oxygen. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas linked to climate change, is released into the atmosphere from those lagoons.
The digestor captures that methane, refines it and creates natural gas. Greenhouse gases are still released from burning that natural gas for fuel, but it would supplant greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels.
Would-be neighbors of the plant have raised concerns about increased traffic on the roads and the effects of the plant on their lives.
Butcher Jerry Deaton owns Jerry’s Valley Meats, close to the planned facility. Daton said he was concerned about odors, pollution and increased traffic, particularly when it comes to pedestrian safety.
He had planned to go to the hearing Aug. 23 and said he would still go to a hearing or meeting if another was scheduled.
FOTC emailed a letter to city of Sunnyside staff Aug. 17 arguing that the MDNS should be appealable under state environmental law.
The city of Sunnyside cited a 2014 state Supreme Court decision, Ellensburg Cement Products Inc. v. Kittitas County, which states that an appeal procedure for the MDNS should only be provided if there is a hearing for whatever the MDNS is for.
FOTC’s initial appeal asked for more information on the equipment and techniques the Sunnyside RNG facility would use, as well as air and water pollution and the effects on those who live nearby.
Jean Mendoza, executive director of FOTC, called for an environmental impact statement. If a determination of significance is issued instead of an MDNS, a more detailed environmental impact statement would be required.
Mendoza has also called for greater public access to the environmental review process, with more public meetings and easier access to the documents and information used to make the MDNS.
Pacific Ag could not be reached for comment as of press time.
