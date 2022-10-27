The eighth annual amaryllis sale benefiting the Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund has begun, with drive-thru pickup of preordered potted bulbs set for Nov. 19 at Grace Fellowship Church in Prosser.
There are three color options. Each bulb costs $25 and comes with a bow, gift tag and care instructions. Pickup will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 in the parking lot of the church, which is at 520 Seventh St. Bulbs will be delivered to cars, according to a news release.
People can buy more bulbs that day, and they can be shipped within the U.S. for an additional $15. Order online and learn more at www.drburrfield.org.
All proceeds from the sale go directly to provide scholarships to medical students who are training to be family medicine physicians in rural Eastern Washington.
“With the generous support of our donors, 14 medical students have received support from Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund,” board President Carl Field said in the news release. “This scholarship is offered to fourth-year medical students at all three medical schools in Washington state, and it’s an honor to see this next generation of healthcare providers who have a heart for serving in rural Eastern Washington.”
People also can sponsor an amaryllis to be delivered to a patient receiving treatment at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, or a resident at Sun Terrace or Amber Hills Assisted Living centers in Prosser.
The Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund was founded in 2015 in loving memory of Field, who spent his 36-year career as a family practice physician in Eastern Washington. The board will announce this year’s scholarship recipients in December.
“My dad planted these bulbs for friends, family, his patients, and to folks who needed some cheer during the winter months,” Carl Field said.
For more information, visit www.drburrfield.org or facebook.com/drburrfield, or write to Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1655, Prosser, WA 99350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.