The driver could face DUI charges after a single-vehicle rollover crash that closed U.S. 97 Thursday evening near Toppenish.
Luis G. Garcia, 33, of Yakima was driving a Subaru Legacy, when he failed to slow for a roundabout 1 mile north of Toppenish at McDonald Road and rolled over after striking the center island, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred about 5:25 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, and traffic along the route was disrupted until about 9 p.m.
The driver faces a potential DUI charge, according to the release. He and a passenger, Jesus Barajas Arechiga, 33, of Pasco, were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.
