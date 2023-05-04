A 14-year-old homicide suspect wanted by the Pasco police was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Sunnyside.
Acting on information from Pasco, Sunnyside police officers responded to a motel in the 700 block of the Yakima Valley Highway about 12:15 p.m., according to a press release. Police said the 14-year-old was suspected of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The boy’s mother and two other people were in the motel room, according to the press release. Sunnyside police said a detective said made contact with the mother and the suspect surrendered. He was then turned over to Pasco police.
The Grandview, Mabton and Yakima police departments, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Yakima Regional SWAT Team and Washington State Patrol also responded.
Sunnyside Police said two drones were deployed and nearby Sunnyside Christian Elementary School went into a "secure and teach" mode for about an hour. Police also briefly closed the Yakima Valley Highway.
