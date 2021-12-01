A Lower Valley winter shelter will open Friday in Toppenish, service providers announced Wednesday.
Camp Hope — a homeless encampment in east Yakima — has partnered with Toppenish city officials and the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic to open the temporary shelter at 508 W. First Ave., according to a news release.
The low-barrier, 24-hour shelter will operate until March 31, the release said.
The intent is to give those experiencing homelessness a warm and safe place to stay when temperatures drop this winter.
There isn’t a permanent shelter in Toppenish but there is a homeless community.
Many experiencing homelessness in the Lower Valley city on the Yakama Reservation live in makeshift shelters in an area known as the compound. It’s situated on tribal land near a flea market on First Avenue.
The winter shelter will be housed in a building provided by the Farm Workers Clinic. This is the third year the clinic has provided a building free of charge for a shelter.
There will be enough room to accommodate 50 people a night in individual pods and COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed, the release said.
Meals will be provided by several area churches and coordinated by service provider Sunrise Outreach in Yakima, the release said.
