Air quality at historically polluted levels, governor says

The current air quality, which has been dirtied by wildfire smoke for several days, is at "historically polluted levels," Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

"Our air quality, I know, is oppressive and it remains unhealthy at best and hazardous at worst," Inslee said, adding that preliminary data shows last week produced more days of hazardous air quality than in any period since the early 2000s.

The fires have burned more than 807,000 acres in our state, destroyed more than 400 structures — half of which are people's homes — and taken down several hundred transmission poles. In Central Washington, Inslee said, about 200 miles of power transmission lines are down.

"Our fire seasons are becoming more intense," he said.

Firefighters are battling at least 30 fires in Washington and Oregon.

-- Seattle Times