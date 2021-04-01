Lower Valley firefighters responded to two suspicious fires at the same Wapato-area address in a roughly two-hour period Tuesday.
People driving by 625 N. Track Road around 7:15 p.m. reported that a travel trailer was on fire, according to a Yakima County Fire District 5 news release. Arriving crews found the trailer was almost destroyed by the fire, and were able to contain the flames to the trailer, the release said.
The property’s owner said there was no power to the trailer, which was not in use, the news release said. Firefighters left the scene at 8:26 p.m.
Less than an hour later, callers reported that a barn at the address was on fire. Firefighters found the barn fully engulfed when they arrived, the release said, with flames spreading to a corral and an RV. They were able to keep the fire contained, relying on water tenders to haul water from a hydrant a half-mile away, the release said.
Officials said the barn fire appeared to have started on the opposite side from where the trailer burned earlier. District officials estimated the damage from both fires at $125,000.
The Yakima County Fire Marshal is investigating the fires.